Photos: The war in Gaza enters its 4th month

Just past the 100-day mark, the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas enters a fourth month. This past week consisted of combat in Gaza advancing farther to the south, chants for a cease-fire that rang through Tel Aviv, and Gaza's communication blackout, which effected many. According to the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 25,000 people since the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed about 1,200 people.

A report from the United Nations found that women and children are the main victims of the conflict. Roughly 1.9 million people have been displaced and "close to one million are women and girls," leaving them to seek shelter in the southern portion of Gaza, where access to food and shelter are sparse.

Photojournalists on the ground document daily life in the region.

