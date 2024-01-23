Accessibility links
Photos: See New Hampshire voters turn out for primary : The Picture Show Just one week after the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photos: See New Hampshire voters turn out for primary

By 

Raquel C. Zaldívar

Jesse Costa

Enlarge this image

Voter Katie Wilson, 58, walks into a voting booth at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

Voter Katie Wilson, 58, walks into a voting booth at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

Just one week after the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election.

New Hampshire has continuously held the first primary in the nation for over 100 years. Compared to Iowa, New Hampshire's electorate is more moderate partially because independents are allowed to participate in the primaries.

New Hampshire voters turned out and were met with crowds and lines. Candidates visited polling places to make their final pitches voters. There were over 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary and President Joe Biden won for the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Here is a look on the ground:

Enlarge this image

Hundreds of voters line up down a hallway of Bedford High School as the polls open in the morning in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

Hundreds of voters line up down a hallway of Bedford High School as the polls open in the morning in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

Jesse Costa/WBUR
Enlarge this image

Nancy Campbell, 71, a ballot clerk at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps a voter on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

Nancy Campbell, 71, a ballot clerk at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps a voter on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Enlarge this image

Brian Johnson and his children Reid, 9, and Sage, "Almost seven," vote together at Newfields Town Hall during the New Hampshire Primary in Newfields, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

Brian Johnson and his children Reid, 9, and Sage, "Almost seven," vote together at Newfields Town Hall during the New Hampshire Primary in Newfields, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

Jesse Costa/WBUR
Enlarge this image

Mary Loftis, 76, an Assistant Moderator at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps voters turn in their ballots on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Dublin, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

Mary Loftis, 76, an Assistant Moderator at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps voters turn in their ballots on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Dublin, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Enlarge this image

Voters at Bedford High School walk through ropes in line to collect their ballots to vote in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

Voters at Bedford High School walk through ropes in line to collect their ballots to vote in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

Jesse Costa/WBUR
Enlarge this image

People wait in line to register to vote at Milford High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Milford, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

People wait in line to register to vote at Milford High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Milford, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Enlarge this image

A person votes at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

A person votes at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Enlarge this image

"I voted" stickers line the edge of a ballot box at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H. Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative hide caption

toggle caption
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative

"I voted" stickers line the edge of a ballot box at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Enlarge this image

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a polling site at Londonderry High School on primary day, on Jan. 23, 2024 in Londonderry, N.H. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a polling site at Londonderry High School on primary day, on Jan. 23, 2024 in Londonderry, N.H.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is joined by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu as they visit a polling location at Winnacunnet High School to greet voters on Jan. 23, 2024, in Hampton, N.H. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is joined by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu as they visit a polling location at Winnacunnet High School to greet voters on Jan. 23, 2024, in Hampton, N.H.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Voters line up to register to vote at the Talbot Gym in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Enlarge this image

The results of the First-in-the-Nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the Living Room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., on Jan. 23, 2024. Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images

The results of the First-in-the-Nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the Living Room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., on Jan. 23, 2024.

Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

The crowd at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's primary night rally awaits first results at the Grappone Conference Center on Jan. 23, 2024, in Concord, N.H. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The crowd at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's primary night rally awaits first results at the Grappone Conference Center on Jan. 23, 2024, in Concord, N.H.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Nikki Haley speaks to her supporters at Grappone Conference Center in Concord after her loss to Donald Trump in the New Hampshire GOP Primary. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

Nikki Haley speaks to her supporters at Grappone Conference Center in Concord after her loss to Donald Trump in the New Hampshire GOP Primary.

Jesse Costa/WBUR

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR