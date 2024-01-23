Photos: See New Hampshire voters turn out for primary

Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Voter Katie Wilson, 58, walks into a voting booth at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Just one week after the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election.
New Hampshire has continuously held the first primary in the nation for over 100 years. Compared to Iowa, New Hampshire's electorate is more moderate partially because independents are allowed to participate in the primaries.
New Hampshire voters turned out and were met with crowds and lines. Candidates visited polling places to make their final pitches voters. There were over 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary and President Joe Biden won for the New Hampshire Democratic primary.
Here is a look on the ground:
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Hundreds of voters line up down a hallway of Bedford High School as the polls open in the morning in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Nancy Campbell, 71, a ballot clerk at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps a voter on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Brian Johnson and his children Reid, 9, and Sage, "Almost seven," vote together at Newfields Town Hall during the New Hampshire Primary in Newfields, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Mary Loftis, 76, an Assistant Moderator at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps voters turn in their ballots on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Dublin, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Voters at Bedford High School walk through ropes in line to collect their ballots to vote in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
People wait in line to register to vote at Milford High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Milford, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
A person votes at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
"I voted" stickers line the edge of a ballot box at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.
Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a polling site at Londonderry High School on primary day, on Jan. 23, 2024 in Londonderry, N.H.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is joined by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu as they visit a polling location at Winnacunnet High School to greet voters on Jan. 23, 2024, in Hampton, N.H.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Voters line up to register to vote at the Talbot Gym in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images
The results of the First-in-the-Nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the Living Room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., on Jan. 23, 2024.
Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The crowd at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's primary night rally awaits first results at the Grappone Conference Center on Jan. 23, 2024, in Concord, N.H.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Nikki Haley speaks to her supporters at Grappone Conference Center in Concord after her loss to Donald Trump in the New Hampshire GOP Primary.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
