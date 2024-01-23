Photos: See New Hampshire voters turn out for primary

Just one week after the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election.

New Hampshire has continuously held the first primary in the nation for over 100 years. Compared to Iowa, New Hampshire's electorate is more moderate partially because independents are allowed to participate in the primaries.

New Hampshire voters turned out and were met with crowds and lines. Candidates visited polling places to make their final pitches voters. There were over 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary and President Joe Biden won for the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Here is a look on the ground:

