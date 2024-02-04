Accessibility links
Grammy Awards 2024: See all of the red carpet looks : The Picture Show Check out some of the this year's most memorable red carpet looks from the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards

Red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards

By 

Mhari Shaw

John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 66th annual Grammy Award show is gearing up. Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fourth consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some big names will be attending including SZA, who has nine nominations for her album "SOS," as well as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and more.

A number of artists will perform live during the show. Joni Mitchell, a nominee tonight and a nine Grammy award winner, will be performing at the show tonight for the first time. Her live album Joni Mitchell in Newport is up for best folk album.

Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night.

Taylor Swift Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Janelle Monae Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Doja Cat Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Olivia Rodrigo Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Jon Batiste Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Miley Cyrus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Jelly Roll Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Jelly Roll

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel

Billie Eilish Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Coco Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Dua Lipa Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Noah Kahan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Ayra Starr Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Ayra Starr

Boygenius Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Gracie Abrams Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Mark Ronson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Paty Cantu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines Kayla Oaddams/WireImage hide caption

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines

Ed Sheeran Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Kat Graham Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Kat Graham

Fantasia Barrino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Big Hit and Hit-Boy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Babyface Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A hide caption

Lauren Daigle Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A hide caption

Luis Figueroa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Luis Figueroa

Dawn Richard Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A hide caption

Josh Groban Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Josh Groban

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Silvana Estrada Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Eric Burton Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Charlotte Lawrence Neilson Barnard/Getty Images hide caption

Brandi Carlile ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Tessa Brooks Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Marc Whitmore Kevin Mazur/Getty Images hide caption

Montaigne Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Montaigne

