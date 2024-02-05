Accessibility links
Scenes from Israel and Gaza as both sides mourn losses during ongoing war : The Picture Show In the past week, the U.S. has targeted Israeli settlers in the West Bank, families continued to mourn their losses and Israel claimed to have defeated Hamas in a key Gaza city.

Photos: Israel claims victory over Hamas in a key city as many in Gaza go hungry

Mourners attend the funeral of reservist Gavriel Shani during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP hide caption

Mourners attend the funeral of reservist Gavriel Shani during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

This week, as families in Israel and Gaza continue to mourn their losses, President Biden issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians. Israel says it defeated Hamas in a key city, and its military's focus has shifted to Gaza's southern border.

The effects of the war are being felt throughout Israel and Gaza as Israel's military campaign intensifies. The United Nations reports that 90% of the people in Gaza regularly go a whole day without food and other basic necessities like clean water, fuel, medicine and medical supplies.

Here is a selection of the photos from this past week:

Palestinians bury the bodies of people who were killed in fighting with Israel and returned to Gaza by the Israeli military, during a mass funeral in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Palestinians bury the bodies of people who were killed in fighting with Israel and returned to Gaza by the Israeli military, during a mass funeral in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Durra, from Gaza City, who was displaced after Israeli raids destroyed his house and his wife was killed, lives on the rubble of someone else's destroyed home while taking care of his four children on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Durra, from Gaza City, who was displaced after Israeli raids destroyed his house and his wife was killed, lives on the rubble of someone else's destroyed home while taking care of his four children on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

A picture taken from Rafah, in southern Gaza, shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Younis during an Israeli bombardment on Friday, Feb. 2. Safin Hamid/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A picture taken from Rafah, in southern Gaza, shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Younis during an Israeli bombardment on Friday, Feb. 2.

Israeli activists block the exit of Ashdod port to stop trucks carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, on Thursday, Feb. 1. Leo Correa/AP hide caption

Israeli activists block the exit of Ashdod port to stop trucks carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

People check a damaged car in which three people were reportedly killed when it was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

People check a damaged car in which three people were reportedly killed when it was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

A shock wave is visible as an Israeli army self-propelled artillery fires a round from southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 1. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A shock wave is visible as an Israeli army self-propelled artillery fires a round from southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Women react upon identifying the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombardment at Rafah's Najjar hospital on Saturday, Feb. 3. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Women react upon identifying the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombardment at Rafah's Najjar hospital on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Protesters take part in a demonstration aimed at blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing with southern Gaza on Monday, Jan. 29. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Protesters take part in a demonstration aimed at blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing with southern Gaza on Monday, Jan. 29.

A U.N. vehicle moves past trucks carrying humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern part of the Palestinian territory on Monday, Jan. 29. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A U.N. vehicle moves past trucks carrying humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern part of the Palestinian territory on Monday, Jan. 29.

Smoke from a bombardment billows in the background as displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Smoke from a bombardment billows in the background as displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

A woman passes a wall covered in photos of hostages held by Hamas on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Amir Levy/Getty Images hide caption

A woman passes a wall covered in photos of hostages held by Hamas on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell at a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 1. Tsafrir Abayov/AP hide caption

An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell at a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of reservist warrant officer Yuval Nir during his funeral at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Leo Correa/AP hide caption

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of reservist warrant officer Yuval Nir during his funeral at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Suleiman Hamed, 14, (right) the brother of Palestinian Abdel Rahman Hamed, 18, cries wile being comforted by a relative during his funeral in the West Bank town of Silwad on Monday, Jan. 29. Nasser Nasser/AP hide caption

Suleiman Hamed, 14, (right) the brother of Palestinian Abdel Rahman Hamed, 18, cries wile being comforted by a relative during his funeral in the West Bank town of Silwad on Monday, Jan. 29.

People survey the damage from an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Saturday, Feb. 3. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

People survey the damage from an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

