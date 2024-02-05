Photos: Israel claims victory over Hamas in a key city as many in Gaza go hungry

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

This week, as families in Israel and Gaza continue to mourn their losses, President Biden issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians. Israel says it defeated Hamas in a key city, and its military's focus has shifted to Gaza's southern border.

The effects of the war are being felt throughout Israel and Gaza as Israel's military campaign intensifies. The United Nations reports that 90% of the people in Gaza regularly go a whole day without food and other basic necessities like clean water, fuel, medicine and medical supplies.

Here is a selection of the photos from this past week:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Fatima Shbair/AP Fatima Shbair/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Safin Hamid/AFP via Getty Images Safin Hamid/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leo Correa/AP Leo Correa/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amir Levy/Getty Images Amir Levy/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tsafrir Abayov/AP Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leo Correa/AP Leo Correa/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nasser Nasser/AP Nasser Nasser/AP