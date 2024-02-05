Photos: See how the atmospheric river is battering California

Noah Berger/AP
San Jose: Search and rescue workers check a car trapped in flooding after heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to overflow its banks, Sunday.
A second atmospheric river battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.
Forecasters now say 8 to 15 inches of rain could fall in the mountains and foothills of Southern California. Four to 8 inches are likely in lower-lying areas — prompting flash flood warning and concerns about possible debris flows.
Officials in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties have given evacuation orders to a handful of high-risk neighborhoods in canyons and near rivers or streams.
The National Weather Service is urging people to stay home and off of roads through at least Monday morning. Though the rain could continue through Tuesday.
Take a look at conditions arorund the state.
Santa Barbara: A boat moored offshore is tossed by rough waters as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives Sunday. The West Coast was getting drenched on Feb. 1 as the first of two powerful storms moved in, part of a "Pineapple Express" weather pattern that was washing out roads and sparking flood warnings.
Pebble Beach: Fallen trees and power lines block a road Sunday.
Alameda: Waves crash over a breakwater with the San Francisco skyline in the background on Sunday. High winds and heavy rainfall are impacting the region.
Los Angeles: A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday.
San Jose: Search and rescue workers evacuate men from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater from the Guadalupe River on Sunday.
San Jose: Workers clear a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain on Sunday.
Santa Barbara: A person walks along a flooded street as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm, the second in less than a week, impacts California on Sunday.
