Photos: Israel targets Rafah as dissent against Hamas grows in Gaza

This past week Israel rejected Hamas' cease-fire plan, protestors again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to call for the release of hostages taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel discovered tunnels under a U.N. agency's Gaza headquarters, and dissent against Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, voiced alongside fury with Israel.

An attack near the southern Gaza city of Rafah took place late Thursday, Feb. 8, resulting in at least 13 people being killed. Rafah is where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel had previously told Gazans they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that due to Israel's obligation to keep civilians safe, a planned military operation in Rafah "cannot proceed."

Here is a look at memorable photos from the past week in the region:

