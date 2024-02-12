Accessibility links
Middle East crisis — explained

Photos: Israel targets Rafah as dissent against Hamas grows in Gaza

Palestinians survey the destruction from an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, Feb. 9. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Fatima Shbair/AP

Palestinians survey the destruction from an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, on Friday, Feb. 9.

Fatima Shbair/AP

This past week Israel rejected Hamas' cease-fire plan, protestors again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to call for the release of hostages taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel discovered tunnels under a U.N. agency's Gaza headquarters, and dissent against Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, voiced alongside fury with Israel.

An attack near the southern Gaza city of Rafah took place late Thursday, Feb. 8, resulting in at least 13 people being killed. Rafah is where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel had previously told Gazans they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that due to Israel's obligation to keep civilians safe, a planned military operation in Rafah "cannot proceed."

Here is a look at memorable photos from the past week in the region:

Palestinians who took refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal on an open fire in the Rafah schoolyard on Thursday, Feb. 8. Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians who took refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal on an open fire in the Rafah schoolyard on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images
Israeli soldiers stand on a tank near the sea in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 8. Dylan Martinez/Reuters hide caption

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Israeli soldiers stand on a tank near the sea in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 8. Amir Levy/Getty Images hide caption

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Amir Levy/Getty Images
Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, as protesters block humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images hide caption

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, as protesters block humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.

Amir Levy/Getty Images
Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Feb. 10. Dylan Martinez/Reuters hide caption

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters
People survey the damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, Feb. 7. There are mounting concerns over an Israeli Defense Forces ground invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where over a million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as the U.N. warns of a potential "large scale" loss of life. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

People survey the damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, Feb. 7. There are mounting concerns over an Israeli Defense Forces ground invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where over a million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as the U.N. warns of a potential "large scale" loss of life.

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
On Feb. 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people taken captive or killed by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on concert attendees at the Supernova music festival. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

On Feb. 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people taken captive or killed by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on concert attendees at the Supernova music festival.

Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in the Israeli ground offensive and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on Feb. 8. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Fatima Shbair/AP

Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in the Israeli ground offensive and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on Feb. 8.

Fatima Shbair/AP
A woman shouts slogans after being detained by the police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Feb. 10, during a protest to demand the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

Ariel Schalit/AP

A woman shouts slogans after being detained by the police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Feb. 10, during a protest to demand the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack.

Ariel Schalit/AP
Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a wrecked car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombardment on Rafah on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a wrecked car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombardment on Rafah on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers put out a fire after a car was hit by an Israeli strike on Rafah on Saturday, Feb. 10. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters hide caption

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Rescuers put out a fire after a car was hit by an Israeli strike on Rafah on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole giving way to a small tunnel entrance in an UNRWA compound on Thursday, Feb. 8, where the military discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency that the military says Hamas militants used to attack its forces during a ground operation in Gaza. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

Ariel Schalit/AP

Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole giving way to a small tunnel entrance in an UNRWA compound on Thursday, Feb. 8, where the military discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency that the military says Hamas militants used to attack its forces during a ground operation in Gaza.

Ariel Schalit/AP
A woman and children sit outside tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, Feb. 8. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

A woman and children sit outside tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke plumes billow above the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, Feb. 11. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke plumes billow above the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians who have fled their homes and taken refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate Lailat al Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, Feb. 8. Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians who have fled their homes and taken refuge in a school to ensure their safety during Israeli attacks gather to celebrate Lailat al Miraj in Rafah on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

