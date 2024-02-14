Accessibility links
Ukrainian couples separated by war reunite for Valentine's Day : The Picture Show Ukrainian soldiers on a break from the front lines meet up with their wives and girlfriends, who arrive on the so-called "train of love," where every day is Valentine's Day.

Ukraine invasion — explained

Ukrainian soldiers' valentines arrive by 'train of love'

By 

Hanna Palamarenko

Ukrainian soldiers' valentines arrive by 'train of love'

4:02
  • Download
Enlarge this image

A soldier meets his partner at the train station in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Valentine's Day. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

A soldier meets his partner at the train station in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Claire Harbage/NPR

A week before Valentine's Day, Inna Yermolovych and Yulya Dmytrieeva booked train tickets from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, to the east, where they will meet their husbands — soldiers who serve in the same unit.

"On this day, we usually expect presents and flowers, cards and hearts," says Inna, a 30-something import manager and hat-maker. "Not this year."

She and her husband, Dima, are newlyweds. She hasn't seen him for a month. Seeing him for even a couple of days, she says, "recharges me."

Enlarge this image

Soldiers arrive at the Kramatorsk train station, in eastern Ukraine, holding flowers for their wives and girlfriends. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Soldiers arrive at the Kramatorsk train station, in eastern Ukraine, holding flowers for their wives and girlfriends.

Claire Harbage/NPR

"It's amazing, these moments," she says. "I enjoy even how he's drinking tea or how he's putting on his shoes or, like, how he's moving, just to see he's breathing."

Yulya and her husband, Vadym, have been together for almost 14 years. "He's incredible," says Yulya, who's 49, works in IT and has red-tinted dreadlocks. "He's creative. And he makes people around him happy."

Enlarge this image

Inna Yermolovych meets her husband, Dima, at the train station in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine. They will spend a few days together before he returns to the battlefield. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Inna Yermolovych meets her husband, Dima, at the train station in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine. They will spend a few days together before he returns to the battlefield.

Claire Harbage/NPR

The women board a train headed to the Donetsk region, where the war's fiercest fighting is going on. It's filled with the partners of soldiers fighting there. The route that starts in Kyiv and ends in the city of Kramatorsk is sometimes called the "train of love."

Inna and Yulya are due to get off at the train's second-to-last stop. Inna's husband, Dima, arrives first.

Enlarge this image

Inna Yermolovych holds hands with her husband at the train station. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Inna Yermolovych holds hands with her husband at the train station.

Claire Harbage/NPR

"She's the best thing in my life," he says. "She's what I'm fighting for and what I live for."

Then Yulya's husband, Vadym, arrives, running to the train of love to meet her. Like Yulya, he also has dreadlocks, but his are dyed blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Vadym's face lights up when he sees his wife. She jumps into his arms and they kiss. Inna and Dima hug each other tightly.

Enlarge this image

Yulya Dmytrieeva and her husband, Vadym, who have been together for over a decade, embrace in the snow in Sloviansk. They will spend a few days together while he has a break from the trenches on the front lines. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Yulya Dmytrieeva and her husband, Vadym, who have been together for over a decade, embrace in the snow in Sloviansk. They will spend a few days together while he has a break from the trenches on the front lines.

Claire Harbage/NPR

There are reunions all day at the Sloviansk station and at the train's final stop, in Kramatorsk. Every day is Valentine's Day here. Shops that sell flowers and chocolates are always busy, making as much money as they did before the war.

It's snowing, so Dima and Vadym take their wives to a cafe to warm up. They try to see their wives as often as possible. They lament that wartime separation has ended too many marriages.

Enlarge this image

Flowers for sale at a shop in Kramatorsk, near the train station. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Flowers for sale at a shop in Kramatorsk, near the train station.

Claire Harbage/NPR

"Some wives go abroad and build new lives," Dima says. "And sometimes, women who stay here cannot understand how their husbands change on the battlefield."

Vadym brings up a soldier in their unit who divorced his wife.

"She made all of us these," Vadym says, holding up his wrist to show a knitted friendship bracelet. "After we returned from a difficult combat mission, something snapped in him and he said he could no longer talk to her."

Enlarge this image

Yulya Dmytrieeva and her husband, Vadym, sit together at a cafe to warm up on a snowy day. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Yulya Dmytrieeva and her husband, Vadym, sit together at a cafe to warm up on a snowy day.

Claire Harbage/NPR

There's a couple moments of silence. Then they change the subject. Inna and Dima talk about having kids. Vadym and Yulya say they plan to adopt. But two years of war have also lowered expectations for the future.

"The main thing now is to just stay alive," Vadym says, "and that's what we plan to do."

At the station, the next train of love arrives. Soldiers holding flowers line the platform, waiting for the doors to open.

Enlarge this image

Soldiers hold flowers as they wait for their wives and girlfriends to arrive to the Kramatorsk train station. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Soldiers hold flowers as they wait for their wives and girlfriends to arrive to the Kramatorsk train station.

Claire Harbage/NPR

