Photos: Shooting in Kansas City after Chiefs parade

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Americans are, once again, expressing outrage over a mass shooting. This time at the end of a parade honoring the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured in the attack outside Union Station in Kansas City.
Doctors and administrators at Children's Mercy, one of three Kansas City, Mo.-area hospitals where shooting victims were transported, said at a press conference that they treated 11 children. Nine of those children suffered gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 6 to 15.
Here is the scene:
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Emergency personnel, left, take a stretcher into Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration.
Charlie Riedel/AP
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images
