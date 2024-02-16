Photos: See Russian anti-corruption leader Alexei Navalny's life in pictures

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

Prison officials in Russia say opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony.

They say they're investigating his cause of death. Navalny had been in shaky health after surviving poisoning that he blamed on the Russian government.

The Kremlin denied it. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Russian government - and leader Vladimir Putin - always feared Navalny's opposition to their regime.

We take a look at his life in pictures:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sergey Ponomarev/AP Sergey Ponomarev/AP

toggle caption Denis Sinyakov/Reuters

toggle caption Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

toggle caption Anadolu/Getty Images

toggle caption Denis Tyrin/AP

toggle caption Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Evgeny Feldman/AP

toggle caption Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP