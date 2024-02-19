Photos: Border tensions rise as Israel confirms Rafah as its next military target

This past week revealed tensions between bordering countries along with confirmation of Israel's newest military target: Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, Egypt implemented a buffer zone preparing for possible spill over of Palestinian refugees. Across the Israel-Lebanon border, airstrikes took the lives of many on Wednesday and Thursday, including Israeli soldiers, Hezbollah fighters and civilians.

As a lack of resources throughout Gaza intensifies, Nasser Hospital's power was cut as it was invaded by Israeli forces, resulting in the deaths of patients on site. On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is "thoroughly planning" a military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which has continued to be a place of refuge for over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

