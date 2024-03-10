Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
This years show will start an hour earlier, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show, his first time being back in 2017.
Some of the top nominations include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties with "Poor Things" with 10. Two of the performances tonight will be an ode to "Barbie" with Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What was I made for."
While we wait to see how the Academy voted, here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks.
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
America Ferrera
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Issa Rae
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Sandra Hüller
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sean Wang, from left, Chang Li Hua, Sam A. Davis, and Yi Yan Fuei.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Jamie Lee Curtis
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Eugene Lee Yang
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Marlee Beth Matlin
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Celine Song
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Keith David
Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Montse Ribe
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Quannah Chasinghorse
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Leah Lewis
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Diane Warren
