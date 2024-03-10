Accessibility links
Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars : The Picture Show Check out this year's most memorable red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars.

Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

Eva Longoria

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

JC Olivera/Getty Images

This years show will start an hour earlier, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show, his first time being back in 2017.

Some of the top nominations include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties with "Poor Things" with 10. Two of the performances tonight will be an ode to "Barbie" with Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What was I made for."

While we wait to see how the Academy voted, here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

America Ferrera

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Billie Eilish

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Issa Rae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Colman Domingo

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sandra Hüller

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Sean Wang, from left, Chang Li Hua, Sam A. Davis, and Yi Yan Fuei.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean Wang, from left, Chang Li Hua, Sam A. Davis, and Yi Yan Fuei.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Eugene Lee Yang

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Marlee Beth Matlin

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Marlee Beth Matlin

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Celine Song

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Celine Song

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keith David

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keith David

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Marleen Moise/Getty Images
Erika Alexander

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Montse Ribe

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Montse Ribe

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Quannah Chasinghorse

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Quannah Chasinghorse

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Leah Lewis

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Leah Lewis

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Diane Warren

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

