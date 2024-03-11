Accessibility links
Scenes from Israel and Gaza after 5 months of war : The Picture Show Ramadan begins as five months of war passes in Gaza. Countries including Jordan, Sweden, Canada and the U.S. continue to contribute aid to help with the growing humanitarian crisis.

Photos: The 5-month mark passes as the humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza

NPR Staff

Palestinian children carry banners during a march demanding an end to the war and an end to the famine that citizens suffer from due to the war on Wednesday, March 6, in Rafah, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

This past week, the five-month mark since the Oct. 7 attacks passed as hopes for a cease-fire deal diminished. Sweden and Canada announced they plan to resume funding the U.N. agency aiding Palestinians. President Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. military would begin establishing a temporary port on the coast of Gaza that would allow ships to deliver food, water, medicine and temporary shelters to the territory.

Ramadan began Sunday night, the holiday consists of fasting, prayer, charity and feasts. This year, it takes on a different meaning, considering the humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Gaza.

Here's a look at what photojournalists documented on the ground saw last week:

A Palestinian artisan makes traditional "fanous" lanterns as Muslim devotees prepare for the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah on Wednesday, March 6. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

An apartment building in Gaza seen Saturday, March 9. Anas Baba/NPR hide caption

Anas Baba/NPR

A nurse cares for babies at the premature ward of the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Friday, March 8. Sixteen premature babies have died of malnutrition-related causes over the past five weeks at the hospital. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Fatima Shbair/AP

People gather at Israel's Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern Israel on Tuesday, March 5, protesting against the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip until all of the hostages being held by Hamas have been released. Leo Correa/AP hide caption

Leo Correa/AP

A Palestinian carries some of his belongings on Thursday, March 7, as he walks by buildings destroyed in Israeli bombing after returning briefly to Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, to check on what remains of his home. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

AFP via Getty Images

People participate in the 13th annual International Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, March 8, in Jerusalem. Many participants this year wore shirts and ran with signs raising awareness for the hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 by Hamas and still being held in Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images hide caption

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The bodies of Palestinians killed during the war were buried in a mass grave and the Gaza Ministry of Health said 47 bodies were confiscated by Israeli forces and delivered through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday, March 7, in Rafah. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza border in southern Israel on Monday, March 4. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP hide caption

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Smoke rises from an air strike on Gaza as seen from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, March 7. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

Displaced Palestinians look out from a bus window in Rafah on Saturday, March 9. Mohammed Salem/Reuters hide caption

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

A woman holds up a sign for a hostage held captive by Hamas in Gaza as she stands next to Israeli soldiers at Israel's Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern Israel on Tuesday, March 5, where the group protests the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza until all of the hostages being held by Hamas militants have been released. Leo Correa/AP hide caption

Leo Correa/AP

A woman looks through the remnants of an apartment building in Gaza on Saturday, March 9. Anas Baba/NPR hide caption

Anas Baba/NPR

Humanitarian aid falls from planes over northern Gaza as seen from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on March 7. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

Activists from "Standing Together" set out in a convoy, including a large truck carrying donated dried goods and cans, with the goal of delivering aid directly to Gaza on Thursday, March 7. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

Israeli soldiers mourn during a funeral for Israeli Staff Sgt. David Sasson in Netanya, Israel, on Thursday, March 7. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

Ariel Schalit/AP

Displaced Palestinians gather to receive food at a donation point in Rafah on Thursday, March 7. Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

An armed and masked member of the so-called "Popular Committees of Protection" patrols the streets of Rafah on Wednesday, March 6. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Activists from "Standing Together" set out in a convoy, including a large truck carrying donated dried goods and cans, with the goal of delivering aid directly to Gaza on Thursday, March 7. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

Israeli soldiers carry the casket Israeli Staff Sgt. David Sasson as mourners gather during his funeral in Netanya, Israel, on Thursday, March 7. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

Ariel Schalit/AP

An Israeli soldier sits on a hill on Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, March 7. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

