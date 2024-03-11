Photos: The 5-month mark passes as the humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

This past week, the five-month mark since the Oct. 7 attacks passed as hopes for a cease-fire deal diminished. Sweden and Canada announced they plan to resume funding the U.N. agency aiding Palestinians. President Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. military would begin establishing a temporary port on the coast of Gaza that would allow ships to deliver food, water, medicine and temporary shelters to the territory.

Ramadan began Sunday night, the holiday consists of fasting, prayer, charity and feasts. This year, it takes on a different meaning, considering the humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Gaza.

Here's a look at what photojournalists documented on the ground saw last week:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anas Baba/NPR Anas Baba/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Fatima Shbair/AP Fatima Shbair/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leo Correa/AP Leo Correa/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR Maya Levin for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mohammed Salem/Reuters Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leo Correa/AP Leo Correa/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anas Baba/NPR Anas Baba/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR Maya Levin for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR Maya Levin for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ariel Schalit/AP Ariel Schalit/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR Maya Levin for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ariel Schalit/AP Ariel Schalit/AP