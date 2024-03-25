Photos: See D.C. Cherry Blossoms in peak bloom, farewell to iconic tree Stumpy

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.
Later this spring 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.
Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree known as "Stumpy."
It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.
Our photographers captured the peak bloom including final farewells to Stumpy.
Take a look:
Carol Guzy for NPR
A beloved Cherry Blossom tree named 'Stumpy' blooms for the last time this as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on March 18, 2024.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to Stumpy, the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.
Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR
The cherry blossom tree nickname "Stumpy" is seen at Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on Wedensday, March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.
Carol Guzy for NPR
You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The quinceñera dress colors for Elizabeth Romero of Northern Virginia matches the blooms of the cherry trees as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Visitors were heard saying farewell as they pass by the cherished tree that has become a symbol of resilience.
Carol Guzy for NPR
An artist memorializes 'Stumpy' in watercolors.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. Cherry blossoms hover right above the Tidal Basin water level.
Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR
People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C., during Cherry Blossom peak bloom on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. A person uses a cell phone to compose a photo of Stumpy the cherry tree.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for a beloved cherry blossom tree named 'Stumpy'. Visitors said goodbye as it will be cut down later this spring.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C.
Carol Guzy for NPR
A woman enjoys the Cherry blossoms during peak bloom. 'Stumpy' can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.
Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR
Resident and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" the cherry tree in the Tidal Basin on Wednesday March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.
Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy for NPR
People photograph the cherry blossoms as they reached peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.
Carol/Carol Guzy for NPR
A girl touches the cherry blossoms.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Coverage of cherry trees and the peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. People were taking turns getting their photo taken with Stumpy,the most famous cherry tree at the Tidal Basin.
