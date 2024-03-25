Accessibility links
Photos: See D.C. Cherry Blossoms in peak bloom, farewell to iconic tree Stumpy

Photos: See D.C. Cherry Blossoms in peak bloom, farewell to iconic tree Stumpy

By 

Zayhra Rodriguez

Tyrone Turner

Carol Guzy

A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

A person on a paddle board makes their way across the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.

Later this spring 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree known as "Stumpy."

It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.

Our photographers captured the peak bloom including final farewells to Stumpy.

Take a look:

A beloved Cherry Blossom tree named 'Stumpy' blooms for the last time this as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on March 18, 2024.

A beloved Cherry Blossom tree named 'Stumpy' blooms for the last time this as cherry blossoms reach peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on March 18, 2024.

Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to Stumpy, the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.

Erica Greig forms a heart with her fingers as she poses for a picture next to Stumpy, the most famous cherry tree along the Tidal Basin.

The cherry blossom tree nickname "Stumpy" is seen at Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on Wedensday, March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

The cherry blossom tree nickname "Stumpy" is seen at Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. on Wedensday, March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.

You can see the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in the distance as the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom.

The quinceñera dress colors for Elizabeth Romero of Northern Virginia matches the blooms of the cherry trees as she gets her photos taken with her court at the Tidal Basin.

Visitors were heard saying farewell as they pass by the cherished tree that has become a symbol of resilience.

Visitors were heard saying farewell as they pass by the cherished tree that has become a symbol of resilience.

An artist memorializes 'Stumpy' in watercolors.

Cherry blossoms hover right above the Tidal Basin water level.

People visit the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C., during Cherry Blossom peak bloom on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024.

A person uses a cell phone to compose a photo of Stumpy the cherry tree.

Jiayi Zheng leaves a flower for a beloved cherry blossom tree named 'Stumpy'. Visitors said goodbye as it will be cut down later this spring.

Cherry blossoms carpet the ground around the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C.

A woman enjoys the Cherry blossoms during peak bloom. 'Stumpy' can be seen reflected in her sunglasses.

Resident and visitors take photos of "Stumpy" the cherry tree in the Tidal Basin on Wednesday March 20th, 2024. Stumpy along with 150 more trees will be cut down later this spring as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.

People photograph the cherry blossoms as they reached peak bloom early at the Tidal Basin.

A person poses with the cherry blossoms in their graduation outfit.

A girl touches the cherry blossoms.

People were taking turns getting their photo taken with Stumpy,the most famous cherry tree at the Tidal Basin.

