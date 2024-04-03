Accessibility links
Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake : The Picture Show Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Photo Stories From NPR

Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake

NPR Staff

Hualien: A red building is partially collapsed after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024. VCG via Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: A red building is partially collapsed after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the entire island on April 3, 2024.

Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

In Taiwan, at least 9 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit the east coast during morning rush hour. More than 100 strong aftershocks have occurred.

Officials say dozens were trapped and many buildings were damaged especially in the city of Hualien where a 10-story building partially collapsed and leaning.

Earthquakes are common in the area. Taiwan is in the so called ring of fire of seismic activity.

New Taipei City: A vehicle in a collapsed road following an earthquake An Rong Xu/Bloomberg/Getty Images hide caption

New Taipei City: A vehicle in a collapsed road following an earthquake

Hualien: Kaohsiung Fire Department staff search inside a building for rescue operation. Kaohsiung Fire Department/Anadolu/Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: Rocks blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast. Taichung City Fire Department/Anadolu/Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: 6th Mixed Wing of the Air Force, and the 10th Airlift Group dispatch three batches and three sorties of C-130 aircraft to carry out disaster relief operations and carry rescuers as members of a search and rescue team prepare after a strong earthquake. Taiwan Ministry of National Defense/Anadolu/Getty Images hide caption

New Taipei City: An elevated track for the New Taipei Metro is damaged. Yang Chengchen/China News Service/Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: Rocks fell and blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast. The Guguan Works Section sent out machines and tools to open the area, and called on people who wanted to enter the mountainous area to pay attention to the road conditions. Fengbin Township Office/Anadolu/Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: Rescue workers searching for survivors at the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. AFPTV/AFP/ Getty Images hide caption

Hualien: Rescue workers searching for survivors at the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east.

