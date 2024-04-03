Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

In Taiwan, at least 9 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit the east coast during morning rush hour. More than 100 strong aftershocks have occurred.

Officials say dozens were trapped and many buildings were damaged especially in the city of Hualien where a 10-story building partially collapsed and leaning.

Earthquakes are common in the area. Taiwan is in the so called ring of fire of seismic activity.

