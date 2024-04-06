Photos: Israel and Gaza, 6 months into the war

Omar El Qattaa for NPR
toggle caption
What is left of Pasha's Palace amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza. Historians of Gaza say Napoleon slept there for three nights in 1799.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
hide caption
What is left of Pasha's Palace amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza. Historians of Gaza say Napoleon slept there for three nights in 1799.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
It has been six months since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, prompting Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack killed 1,200 people, Israel says, and more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, according to Gaza health authorities.
The past months of war have seen mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. Malnutrition, especially among Palestinian children, has risen to catastrophic levels, and the United Nations warns that famine may be imminent in northern Gaza. Much of the Gaza Strip now lies in ruins.
The Hamas-led militants took some 240 people hostage from Israel into Gaza on Oct. 7. Now 134 hostages remain in captivity, though some are known to be dead. Most of the others were released during a temporary cease-fire in November, and two were rescued by Israeli forces during a raid in February. Protests have grown in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urging the government to agree on a deal with Hamas for the remaining hostages' release.
Along the border with Lebanon, Israel's neighbor to the north, Israel and the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah are trading regular rocket fire, leading to fears of a wider war.
Talks to reach a new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., have thus far not resulted in a deal.
Since Oct. 7, NPR photographers have covered the war's effects on Israelis, Palestinians and the people in the wider region. Here is a selection of their images from the past six months in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Israeli border police watch over protesters attempting to block the road as aid trucks cross into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Jan. 29, 2024.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Israeli border police watch over protesters attempting to block the road as aid trucks cross into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Jan. 29, 2024.
Maya Levin for NPR
Diego Ibarra Sánchez for NPR
toggle caption
Relatives of five-year-old Amal Hassan Al Durr lay her body to rest at a cemetery on Feb. 22. She was killed during an Israeli attack in Majdal Zoun, Lebanon.
Diego Ibarra Sánchez for NPR
hide caption
Relatives of five-year-old Amal Hassan Al Durr lay her body to rest at a cemetery on Feb. 22. She was killed during an Israeli attack in Majdal Zoun, Lebanon.
Diego Ibarra Sánchez for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Carmit Palty Katzir holds a photo of her father, Rami, as she sits in her home in Haifa, Israel, on Feb. 18. Her father was killed at Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. Her mother Hana and brother Elad were taken hostage. Israel's military said April 6 that it had recovered Elad's body after he was killed in captivity. Hana was released during the cease-fire in November.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Carmit Palty Katzir holds a photo of her father, Rami, as she sits in her home in Haifa, Israel, on Feb. 18. Her father was killed at Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. Her mother Hana and brother Elad were taken hostage. Israel's military said April 6 that it had recovered Elad's body after he was killed in captivity. Hana was released during the cease-fire in November.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
toggle caption
A baby is looked after at the neonatal unit at Kamal Adhwan hospital in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip, where children are born with complications due to malnourished mothers.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
hide caption
A baby is looked after at the neonatal unit at Kamal Adhwan hospital in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip, where children are born with complications due to malnourished mothers.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
Moises Saman for NPR
toggle caption
Jordanian air force personnel stand inside a C-130 aircraft after airdropping pallets of aid over Gaza in March.
Moises Saman for NPR
hide caption
Jordanian air force personnel stand inside a C-130 aircraft after airdropping pallets of aid over Gaza in March.
Moises Saman for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Humanitarian aid falls from planes over northern Gaza as seen from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on March 7, 2024.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Humanitarian aid falls from planes over northern Gaza as seen from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on March 7, 2024.
Maya Levin for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Israeli soldiers practice evacuating wounded people with a helicopter during a military drill in northern Israel on Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Maya Levin for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Azzam Nuwaja, a Palestinian farmer, stands in his home in Susya in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 19.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Azzam Nuwaja, a Palestinian farmer, stands in his home in Susya in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 19.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Sisilya el-Ousi sits in her apartment building's bomb shelter, where she spends most of her time, in Kiryat Shmona, Israel, on Jan. 7.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Sisilya el-Ousi sits in her apartment building's bomb shelter, where she spends most of her time, in Kiryat Shmona, Israel, on Jan. 7.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Israeli soldiers take part in a military drill in northern Israel on Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Israeli soldiers take part in a military drill in northern Israel on Feb. 20, in an effort to prepare for a potential escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Maya Levin for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
A volunteer wears a dog-tag style necklace with the Hebrew phrase "Am Yisrael Chai," which translates to "The People of Israel Live," while picking avocados on a farm near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Dec. 20, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
A volunteer wears a dog-tag style necklace with the Hebrew phrase "Am Yisrael Chai," which translates to "The People of Israel Live," while picking avocados on a farm near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Dec. 20, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
toggle caption
Sakher Abu Dahouk in front of the razor wire of the separation barrier that surrounds his land in Beit Hanina Al-Balad in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. His extended family has moved several times since 1948, as Israel seized territory in subsequent wars, redrew boundaries and built more Jewish settlements. "We still have deeds to our land," in what's now southern Israel, he says.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
hide caption
Sakher Abu Dahouk in front of the razor wire of the separation barrier that surrounds his land in Beit Hanina Al-Balad in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. His extended family has moved several times since 1948, as Israel seized territory in subsequent wars, redrew boundaries and built more Jewish settlements. "We still have deeds to our land," in what's now southern Israel, he says.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
toggle caption
A view of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church's Nativity scene in Bethlehem. This year, it portrays a baby Jesus born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffiyeh.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
hide caption
A view of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church's Nativity scene in Bethlehem. This year, it portrays a baby Jesus born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffiyeh.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
A tour group from a religious seminary visits the site of the former police station in Sderot, Israel, on March 20, where Hamas militants attacked and killed around 30 police officers civilians on Oct. 7.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
A tour group from a religious seminary visits the site of the former police station in Sderot, Israel, on March 20, where Hamas militants attacked and killed around 30 police officers civilians on Oct. 7.
Maya Levin for NPR
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
toggle caption
Palestinians gather at a soup kitchen in northern Gaza in order to receive food, in Beit Lahia, Feb. 26.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
hide caption
Palestinians gather at a soup kitchen in northern Gaza in order to receive food, in Beit Lahia, Feb. 26.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
Claire Harbage/NPR
toggle caption
A young man sits by the fresh graves of two teenagers and a 20-year-old killed in an Israeli drone strike in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
Claire Harbage/NPR
hide caption
A young man sits by the fresh graves of two teenagers and a 20-year-old killed in an Israeli drone strike in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
Claire Harbage/NPR
Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR
toggle caption
A child rides his bicycle past a torched car in the Palestinian village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank.
Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR
hide caption
A child rides his bicycle past a torched car in the Palestinian village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank.
Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR
Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR
toggle caption
Sisters, wives, mothers and cousins of residents in the village of Qusra in the West Bank gather to mourn their Palestinian loved ones killed by armed Israeli settlers just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack.
Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR
hide caption
Sisters, wives, mothers and cousins of residents in the village of Qusra in the West Bank gather to mourn their Palestinian loved ones killed by armed Israeli settlers just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack.
Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Amit Michelson, an Israeli military reservist, stands at a military base near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on Nov. 28, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Amit Michelson, an Israeli military reservist, stands at a military base near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on Nov. 28, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
toggle caption
A Palestinian boy holds his bowl in a group of people awaiting food at a soup kitchen in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, Feb. 26.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
hide caption
A Palestinian boy holds his bowl in a group of people awaiting food at a soup kitchen in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, Feb. 26.
Omar El Qattaa for NPR
Claire Harbage/NPR
toggle caption
Damage is seen in a home in Kibbutz Be'eri, a community attacked by Hamas militants near the Israeli-Gaza border on Oct. 7, 2023. Graffiti left by the attackers can be seen on the walls of the home.
Claire Harbage/NPR
hide caption
Damage is seen in a home in Kibbutz Be'eri, a community attacked by Hamas militants near the Israeli-Gaza border on Oct. 7, 2023. Graffiti left by the attackers can be seen on the walls of the home.
Claire Harbage/NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
A structure destroyed by Israeli settlers in the abandoned Palestinian village of Zanuta in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 19.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
A structure destroyed by Israeli settlers in the abandoned Palestinian village of Zanuta in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 19.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Israeli right wing activists block the entrance to the port in Ashdod, Israel on Feb. 1, 2024, during a protest meant to prevent trucks with humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Israeli right wing activists block the entrance to the port in Ashdod, Israel on Feb. 1, 2024, during a protest meant to prevent trucks with humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip.
Maya Levin for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Israeli soldiers walk through the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on March 21.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Israeli soldiers walk through the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on March 21.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
toggle caption
Protesters at an anti-war rally in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18. The crowd was made up of people of all ages, many belonging to groups that have long called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
hide caption
Protesters at an anti-war rally in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18. The crowd was made up of people of all ages, many belonging to groups that have long called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
Omar El-Qatta for NPR
toggle caption
The damaged area around the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after it was besieged by Israeli forces, April 1.
Omar El-Qatta for NPR
hide caption
The damaged area around the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after it was besieged by Israeli forces, April 1.
Omar El-Qatta for NPR
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
toggle caption
Smoke rising from Gaza is seen from a citrus and avocado farm near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Dec. 20, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
hide caption
Smoke rising from Gaza is seen from a citrus and avocado farm near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Dec. 20, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Maya Levin for NPR
toggle caption
Sigal Manzuri, whose daughters Norelle and Roya were killed in the Hamas-led attack on the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, embraces one of their friends. Surrounding them are photos of people killed and taken hostage by Hamas militants, displayed at the site as DJs spin music to commemorate victims, near Kibbutz Re'im, Nov. 28, 2023.
Maya Levin for NPR
hide caption
Sigal Manzuri, whose daughters Norelle and Roya were killed in the Hamas-led attack on the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, embraces one of their friends. Surrounding them are photos of people killed and taken hostage by Hamas militants, displayed at the site as DJs spin music to commemorate victims, near Kibbutz Re'im, Nov. 28, 2023.
Maya Levin for NPR