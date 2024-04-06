Photos: Israel and Gaza, 6 months into the war

It has been six months since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, prompting Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack killed 1,200 people, Israel says, and more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, according to Gaza health authorities.

The past months of war have seen mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. Malnutrition, especially among Palestinian children, has risen to catastrophic levels, and the United Nations warns that famine may be imminent in northern Gaza. Much of the Gaza Strip now lies in ruins.

The Hamas-led militants took some 240 people hostage from Israel into Gaza on Oct. 7. Now 134 hostages remain in captivity, though some are known to be dead. Most of the others were released during a temporary cease-fire in November, and two were rescued by Israeli forces during a raid in February. Protests have grown in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urging the government to agree on a deal with Hamas for the remaining hostages' release.

Along the border with Lebanon, Israel's neighbor to the north, Israel and the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah are trading regular rocket fire, leading to fears of a wider war.

Talks to reach a new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., have thus far not resulted in a deal.

Since Oct. 7, NPR photographers have covered the war's effects on Israelis, Palestinians and the people in the wider region. Here is a selection of their images from the past six months in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

