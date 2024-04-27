Photos: Take a look at campus protests around the country

Michael Minasi/KUT
Students take part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 24, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken root at dozens of U.S. college campuses.
Some have stayed peaceful. Some turned chaotic and have included student arrests.
Photojournalists at NPR member stations have been documenting the protests around the country this week.
Take a look:
California
UC Berkeley Student Yahya Ahmed prays at the UC Berkeley Gaza Solidarity Encampment in front of Sproul Hall on Apr. 23, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., on April 25, 2024, calling for the university to divest from Israel. The rally took place during Stanford's Admit Weekend, a time for incoming students to tour the university.
UC Berkeley students gather at the UC Berkeley Gaza Solidarity Encampment in front of Sproul Hall on Apr. 23, 2024.
A pro-Israel counter-protester waves an Israel flag during a pro-Palestinian march through the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., on April 25, 2024, calling for the university to divest from Israel. The rally took place during Stanford's Admit Weekend, a time for incoming students to tour the university.
Texas
Law enforcement form a barrier while arresting students taking part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 24, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.
A protestor holds a sign reading 'Jews For A Free Palestine' during a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 25, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.
Law enforcement arrest students taking part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest on April 24, 2024, at the University of Texas at Austin.
Georgia
Arrests are made as Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Partrol order Pro-Palestinian and "Cop City" protesters to disperse from the quad on Emory University campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
An Atlanta Police officer fires pepper pellets onto the ground as Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol order Pro-Palestinian and "Cop City" protesters to disperse from the quad on Emory University campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
An encampment set up by pro-Palestinian and 'Cop City' protesters on Emory University's campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
A protester talks on the phone after being exposed to pepper spray and tear gas on the campus of Emory University on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Washington, D.C.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday. A person with an Israeli flag argued with the group of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and had to be escorted away and into a university building by GWU police.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the University Yard of The George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Connecticut
A University of Connecticut student is arrested during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. More than 150 people attended the event April 25, 2024.
As the sun sets, Muslim protestors pray during a rally on campus at the University of Connecticut calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as several hundred people attended the event April 25, 2024.
Yale students stage a protest in an intersection in downtown New Haven on April 22, 2024 after police cleared an encampment outside the Beinecke library, where Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had staged tents for three nights calling for the school to divest its endowment from weapon manufacturers they say play a role in Israel's war in Gaza.
New Haven activist Norm Clement walks with a Palestinian flag in front of hundreds of Yale students, who shut down an intersection in downtown New Haven on April 22, 2024 after police cleared an encampment and arrested 45 students outside the Beinecke library.
Colorado
Auraria Police arrest protesters advocating for the end of Israel's offensive in Gaza after they occupied the Tivoli Quad and refused to leave on April 26, 2024.
Yelling protesters seen in the reflection of a Denver Police officer assisting in the arrests of protesters advocating for the end of Israel's offensive in Gaza, by occupying the Auraria Campus' Tivoli Quad on April 26, 2024.
Denver law enforcement removed and arrested protesters on April 26, 2024 on the Auraria Campus.
Men pray while police arrest protesters nearby.
Officers surrounded the camp on the Tivoli Quad and began attempting to remove the two dozen or so people who refused to clear out at the Auraria Campus.
