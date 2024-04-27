Photos: Take a look at campus protests around the country

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUT Michael Minasi/KUT

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken root at dozens of U.S. college campuses.

Some have stayed peaceful. Some turned chaotic and have included student arrests.

Photojournalists at NPR member stations have been documenting the protests around the country this week.

Take a look:

California

toggle caption Martin do Nascimento/KQED

toggle caption Beth LaBerge/KQED

toggle caption Martin do Nascimento/KQED

toggle caption Beth LaBerge/KQED

Texas

toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUT

toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUT

toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUT

Georgia

toggle caption Matthew Pearson/WABE

toggle caption Matthew Pearson/WABE

toggle caption Matthew Pearson/WABE

toggle caption Matthew Pearson/WABE

toggle caption Matthew Pearson/WABE

Washington, D.C.

toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU

toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU

toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Connecticut

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public

toggle caption Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public

toggle caption Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public Radio

toggle caption Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public Radio

Colorado

toggle caption Kevin Beatty/Denverite

toggle caption Kevin Beatty/Denverite

toggle caption Kevin Beatty/Denverite

toggle caption Kevi Beatty/Denverite