2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion – and each other.
This year's glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there's a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met's doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.
The gala raises funds for the Met Museum's Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met's curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some $22 million.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Gigi Hadid.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actress Gwendoline Christie.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Gustav Magnar Witzoe.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Each year's soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year's display is called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It features about 250 pieces from the Met's permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.
Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Zendaya.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Mindy Kaling.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Sabrina Harrison.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Taylor Russell.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Maleah Joi Moon.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Bad Bunny.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Wisdom Kay.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Rebecca Ferguson.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Model Ashley Graham.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Lea Michele.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Lea Michele.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Lily James.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
toggle caption
Alton Mason.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
hide caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Social media personality Emma Chamberlain.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption