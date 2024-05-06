2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion – and each other.

This year's glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there's a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met's doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum's Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met's curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some $22 million.

Each year's soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year's display is called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It features about 250 pieces from the Met's permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

