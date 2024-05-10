Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments

University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among the latest campuses to witness police action linked to the war in Gaza.

In Cambridge, police in riot gear dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early this morning. At least 10 students were arrested. It was a similar scene at Penn in Philadelphia.

In Tucson last night, campus police tear-gassed protestors and tore down their encampment.

We take a look at some other schools from the week.

Washington

California

Washington D.C.

