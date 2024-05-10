Accessibility links
Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments : The Picture Show Photojournalists at NPR member stations documented protests at college and university campuses nationwide this week.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments

By 

Megan Farmer

Matt Bowler

Beth LaBerge

Enlarge this image

Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus.

Megan Farmer/KUOW

University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among the latest campuses to witness police action linked to the war in Gaza.

In Cambridge, police in riot gear dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early this morning. At least 10 students were arrested. It was a similar scene at Penn in Philadelphia.

In Tucson last night, campus police tear-gassed protestors and tore down their encampment.

We take a look at some other schools from the week.

Washington

Enlarge this image

Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

Megan Farmer/KUOW
Enlarge this image

'14,500 dead children' is written in red paint on a handmade sign within the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington campus Quad in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

'14,500 dead children' is written in red paint on a handmade sign within the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington campus Quad in Seattle.

Megan Farmer/KUOW
Enlarge this image

Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

Megan Farmer/KUOW
Enlarge this image

University of Washington students and protesters amassed at the encampment for Palestine, also known as the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on the campus Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

University of Washington students and protesters amassed at the encampment for Palestine, also known as the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on the campus Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Megan Farmer/KUOW
Enlarge this image

An eye wash station and medic tent are shown at the encampment for Palestine on the University of Washington Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

An eye wash station and medic tent are shown at the encampment for Palestine on the University of Washington Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

Megan Farmer/KUOW
Enlarge this image

The east entrance to the University of Washington Quad and encampment for Palestine is shown barricaded following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at UW's HUB on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

toggle caption
Megan Farmer/KUOW

The east entrance to the University of Washington Quad and encampment for Palestine is shown barricaded following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at UW's HUB on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

Megan Farmer/KUOW

California

Enlarge this image

A group of protestors at UC San Diego carry a large Palestinian flag over their heads during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

A group of protestors at UC San Diego carry a large Palestinian flag over their heads during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

Prayer takes place at UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

Prayer takes place at UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

Pro-Israel counter-protesters hold Israeli flags outside the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC San Diego, May 5, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

Pro-Israel counter-protesters hold Israeli flags outside the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC San Diego, May 5, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

Tents are set up at the UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

Tents are set up at the UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

Pro-Israel counter-protesters wear and wave Israeli flags near the UC San Diego pro-Palestinian encampment, May 5, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

Pro-Israel counter-protesters wear and wave Israeli flags near the UC San Diego pro-Palestinian encampment, May 5, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

UC San Diego students rally during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024. Matthew Bowler/KPBS hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS

UC San Diego students rally during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.

Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Enlarge this image

Sohrab F., alongside fellow pro-Palestinian student activists, meets with San Francisco State Uuniversity President Lynn Mahoney at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the students who have camped out on campus. Beth LaBerge/KQED hide caption

toggle caption
Beth LaBerge/KQED

Sohrab F., alongside fellow pro-Palestinian student activists, meets with San Francisco State Uuniversity President Lynn Mahoney at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the students who have camped out on campus.

Beth LaBerge/KQED
Enlarge this image

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney meets at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the pro-Palestinian student activists who have camped out on campus. Beth LaBerge/KQED hide caption

toggle caption
Beth LaBerge/KQED

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney meets at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the pro-Palestinian student activists who have camped out on campus.

Beth LaBerge/KQED

Washington D.C.

Enlarge this image

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Enlarge this image

Pro-Palestinian protesters march on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Pro-Palestinian protesters march on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Enlarge this image

Pro-Palestinian protestors hug each other on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Pro-Palestinian protestors hug each other on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Enlarge this image

Protestors and police face each other during protests on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Protestors and police face each other during protests on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Enlarge this image

Pro-Palestinian protesters continue demonstration on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Pro-Palestinian protesters continue demonstration on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Enlarge this image

Pro-Palestinian protesters on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Pro-Palestinian protesters on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR