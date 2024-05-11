Accessibility links
See the auroras light up the sky in rare solar storm : The Picture Show A powerful solar storm struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies around the world — and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids.

Photos: See the Northern lights from rare solar storm

NPR Staff

Christchurch, New Zealand: People look at the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, in Rolleston on May 11, 2024. Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images

Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images

The largest geomagnetic storm in nearly two decades is hitting Earth's atmosphere. It's producing a beautiful glow in the sky all over the world.

A sunspot has sent a stream of charged particles towards Earth.

As those particles hit the Earth's atmosphere they will be heated and start glowing producing beautiful aurora.

The huge solar storm is keeping power grid and satellite operators on edge

South looks north, as solar storm brings auroras

Lisa Upton is with the Southwest Research Institute. Social media is already filling with photos from places like Finland, Russia, Germany and New Zealand, which catches the same effect in the southern hemisphere. It's not clear how far down in the U.S. the aurora will spread, but Upton is keeping an eye out in Colorado.

Space weather forecasters expect the solar storm to peak overnight, but it will last throughout the weekend.

Brunswick, Maine: The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, May 10, 2024. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Brunswick, Maine: The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, May 10, 2024.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Estacada, Ore.: In this image taken with a long exposure, cars pass by as people look at the night sky towards the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Estacada, Ore. Jenny Kane/AP

Jenny Kane/AP

Lake Berryessa, Calif.: The blinking lights of a plane streak through the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, which is visible on May 11, 2024. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

London, Ontario: People stop along a country road near London, Ontario to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images
Brandenburg, Germany: Light green and slightly reddish auroras glow in the night sky. Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Brandenburg, Germany: Light green and slightly reddish auroras glow in the night sky.

Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Whitley Bay, England: People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Crosby Beach, Liverpool, England: The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley. Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Crosby Beach, Liverpool, England: The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley.

Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Saxony-Anhalt, Schierke, Germany: Northern lights can be seen from the Brocken. The natural spectacle is particularly intense on Saturday night. Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Rochester, N.Y: Northern Lights light up the sky on May 11, 2024. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images

Hesse, Germany: Northern lights appear in the night sky over the Pferdskopf near Treisberg in the Hochtaunus district of Hesse. Lando Hass/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Lando Hass/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Mount Mitchell, N.C.: Unusual sun activity created a G5 Geostorm on Earth sparks northern lights on May 10, 2024. Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images

Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images

London, Ontario: Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Debrad, Slovakia: Northern lights illuminate the sky May 11, 2024. Robert Nemeti/Anadolu/Getty Images

Robert Nemeti/Anadolu/Getty Images

Eindhoven, Ukraine: Northern lights illuminate the sky in Eindhoven, Ukraine, May 10, 2024. Nikos Oikonomou/Anadolu/Getty Images

Nikos Oikonomou/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liseleje, Denmark: Northern lights illuminate the sky in Liseleje, Denmark on May 11, 2024. Mohamed El-Shemy/Anadolu/Getty Images

Mohamed El-Shemy/Anadolu/Getty Images

Markville, Minnesota: The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest late Friday, May 10, 2024. Mark Vancleave/AP

Mark Vancleave/AP

Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine: Northern lights light up the sky May 11, 2024. Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty Images

Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty Images

Skidmore, Missouri: Old tombstones stand against the northern lights at a cemetery early Saturday, May 11, 2024. Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP
Middletown, California: Northern lights illuminate the night sky over a camper's tent north of San Francisco on May 11, 2024. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Middletown, California: Northern lights illuminate the night sky over a camper's tent north of San Francisco on May 11, 2024.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Estacada, Oregon: In this image taken with a long exposure, people look at the night sky towards the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, on Friday, May 10, 2024. Jenny Kane/AP

Jenny Kane/AP

