PHOTOS: President Biden's Redecorated Oval Office

The famous Jan. 20 five-hour (more-or-less) White House move-out/move-in, as one presidential family leaves and another arrives, is not limited to the residence. The Oval Office also gets a redo, reflecting the new president's taste and, often, politics.

Yesterday photographers got a look at President Biden's Oval Office, shortly before he arrived at the White House to begin work. Right away they noticed the portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson, which former President Trump had hanging near the Resolute desk, was gone, replaced by Benjamin Franklin.

Biden kept the drapes and most of the furniture, but exchanged a pastel rug for dark-blue, and added busts of Americans famed for their commitment to civil rights.

Here are some views of perhaps the world's most famous workspace, redecorated to the taste of its new tenant.

