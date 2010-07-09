According To Paul (The Octopus) It's Spain FTW!

YouTube

Paul, the psychic German octopus from Oberhausen, has eaten. And he's eaten out of the square, glass jar with the Spanish flag on it.

This 2 1/2 year old cephalopod has predicted the winners of all of Germany's games in this World Cup with 100 percent accuracy, but can he do the same when his Dutch neighbors are on the pitch?

Paul has been getting death threats over his "predictions" — haters think he jinxed the German team after his last meal from the Spanish jar. Argentines wanted him made into paella when he correctly chose Germany to win in their match up.

But one of Paul's handler's, Oliver Walenciak, told me over the phone that he loves the little octopus who is as smart as a two-year-old child. He enjoys playing games with Paul and in response to eating Paul for dinner, Oliver emphatically stated that, "We are NOT Argentine!"

The Spanish owner of a bunch of popular restaurants, here in Washington D.C., decided to take octopus off the menu in honor of Paul's sixth sense about Spain.

Curious if octopus will be the "special" on Sunday evening if Paul predicts poorly...

Possibly, due to death threats and peer pressure, Paul did tap into one of his three hearts to find his inner patriot — and chose Germany to beat Uruguay for third place: