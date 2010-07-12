'El Beso De La Victoria:' Sealing The World Cup With A Kiss

In Spain, it's already being compared to the kiss Alfred Eisenstaedt captured in Times Square in 1945. The allied forces claimed victory over Japan; World War II was over and a young sailor spontaneously planted one on a young nurse.

Yesterday, during a a live interview, Spain's goalie Iker Casillas just couldn't help himself and surprised Sara Carbonero, his journalist girlfriend, with an impromptu kiss.

El País termed it el beso de la victoria. The victory kiss.