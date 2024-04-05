Accessibility links
This tool from NASA allows you to get your exact window to see Monday's eclipse; all you need is your zip code.

Follow the NPR Network's coverage from Texas to Maine throughout the day.

Here's what time the eclipse will be visible in your region

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio hide caption

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Monday April 8, a solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the path of totality, with a partial eclipse visible briefly for millions more.

What is totality and why does it matter?

Totality in the U.S. starts around 1:30 pm CT/2:30 ET and continues til 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET lasting for a few minutes in each location.

The folks at NASA have a detailed breakdown for anyone in the U.S. just pop in your zip code.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality, you can also find a minute by minute breakdown of when totality begins in your area, here.

