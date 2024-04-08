Accessibility links
How to recycle your solar eclipse glasses : Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality It will be decades before you'll need them again in the U.S. and most glasses shouldn't be used if they're more than three years old.

Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality

Follow the NPR Network's coverage across North America throughout the day.

Solar Eclipse

Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses now

Enlarge this image

Eclipse glasses are worn by a statue of George Washington on Sunday in Houlton, Maine. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Eclipse glasses are worn by a statue of George Washington on Sunday in Houlton, Maine.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

So you listened to all the experts and got solar eclipse glasses. Now that the eclipse has passed, what do you do with them?

It will be decades before you'll need them again in the U.S. and most glasses shouldn't be used if they're more than three years old.

Before you chuck them in the bin, there might be a way to give them another life: As KUT Austin reports, the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders is collecting glasses to send around the world for others to use during their next opportunity in the path of an eclipse.

Click through to KUT to find out more about donation options in Texas, or click here for donation locations across the country.

Solar eclipse 2024: Follow the path of totality

Follow the NPR Network's coverage across North America throughout the day.