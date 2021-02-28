Accessibility links
Sam Corpora, 72: Merle Haggard's 'Silver Wings' : Songs Of Remembrance "Silver Wings" was the soundtrack to the milestones Corpora and his daughter experienced together.

We just passed 500K Covid-19 victims. Here are some of the songs they loved and why
Sam Corpora, of Hearne, Texas, died at the age of 72.
Sam Corpora, of Hearne, Texas, died at the age of 72.
More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

My dad and I went to more than 50 Merle concerts together, and we used this song ["Silver Wings"] as the daddy-daughter dance at my wedding. The title is tattooed on my foot. My dad was a crop duster, and this song is about an airplane taking away the person he loved.

This song is everything to me. It will always be me and my daddy's song. My friend even gave me a necklace with a silver wing on it after he died, so I can always have him close to my heart. —Cara Corpora, daughter

We just passed 500K Covid-19 victims. Here are some of the songs they loved and why