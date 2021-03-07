Anibal Gomez, 78: Edith Piaf's 'Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien'

Accessibility links
We just passed 500K Covid-19 victims. Here are some of the songs they loved and why
Heard on All Things Considered

Anibal Gomez. Courtesy of Cristina Gomez hide caption

Courtesy of Cristina Gomez

Anibal Gomez.

Courtesy of Cristina Gomez

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

"[Non,] je ne regrette rien" by Edith Piaf was one of Anibal's favorite songs. It represented his philosophy on life: never regretting any of the choices that he made, even if those choices led to the end of his 30-year marriage and turbulence in his professional life. He lived the way he wanted to and that gives us great peace of mind.

The song reminds us of a philosophy on life that is different from ours, but still deserves to be honored. —Cristina Gomez, daughter

