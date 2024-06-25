Accessibility links
Meet the Koreans who settled Abai Village after the Korean War ended : The Picture Show On the 74th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, the residents of Abai Village, in the coastal South Korean city of Sokcho, reflect on what their community still means to them.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Meet the North Koreans who haven't been able to return home in over 70 years

Abai Village residents Lee Choo-sum, left, and Lee Geum-soon, look out for free fish or seafood from fishing boats in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Friday, September 8, 2023. Both women left North Korea when the war broke out and have lived in Abai Village for the past 70 years, never going back home due to the closed border.

Lee Choo-sum (left) and Lee Geum-soon look for free fish or seafood from boats in Abai Village on Sept. 8, 2023. Both women left North Korea when the war broke out and have lived in the village for the past 70 years. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon

Editor's Note: This piece is published as the world marks the 74th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

Situated on the eastern shore of South Korea rests an unassuming village home to resettled North Korean refugees who fled southward during the Korean War, often referred to as the Forgotten War in the U.S. Abai Village, inhabited by approximately a dozen displaced individuals from the north, occupies a small expanse of land within the coastal city of Sokcho. It initially served as an unofficial refuge for thousands of North Koreans who held the belief that they would eventually return to their homeland upon the end of the war.

Amid mounting tensions between the north and south before the war, some individuals made the decision to relocate to Seoul in order to avoid potential conflict. However, it was primarily the outbreak of the war that witnessed a mass exodus of thousands from the north.

School children walk around in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Abai village is now a tourist destination in Sokcho due to its history of being a village of displaced people from North Korea. Only a few dozen displaced people from the north remain.

School children walk around Abai Village on Sept. 10, 2023. The village is now a tourist destination due to its history of being a village of displaced people from North Korea. Only a few dozen displaced people remain. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Friends Lee Hwa-ja, Jun Sook-ja, center, and Choi Gi-hwal, sit down and rest after picking up garbage in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Friends Lee Hwa-ja, Jun Sook-ja (center) and Choi Gi-hwal rest after picking up garbage around Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
A meal with kimchi, fish, tofu and rice sit on a small dining table in Kim Yong-jae’s living room at her home in Sokcho, South Korea on Monday, September 11, 2023.

A meal of kimchi, fish, tofu and rice sits on a small dining table in Kim Yong-jae’s living room at her home in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 11, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Yong-jae, 82, gets off the Gaetbae ferry in Sokcho, South Korea on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Kim Yong-jae, 82, gets off the Gaetbae ferry in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
King Yong-jae, 82, is silhouetted by her window at her home in Sokcho, South Korea on Thursday, September 14, 2023

King Yong-jae, 82, is silhouetted by her window at her home in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 14, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon

During the Third Battle of Seoul in 1951, the North Korean military and the Chinese People's Volunteer Army formed an alliance, aiming to exert pressure on United Nations forces so they would withdraw from the Korean peninsula. Many Koreans and U.N. forces fled south toward Busan.

It was at this time that approximately 6,000 North Koreans from Hamgyong Province decided to resettle in Sokcho, South Korea, with the hope of returning home, given its proximity to the north. While awaiting their return, they established their own community, known as Abai Village. The word abai (아바이) comes from the Hamgyong Province dialect and means "uncle" or "aged person."

The land was too muddy for homes to be built, so the refugees’ houses were, initially, more like temporary shelters because most people planned on going back north.

The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, marked the official closure of the border but not the end of the war. Consequently, those who had fled to the south were not allowed to return to their homeland. Due to the continuing tensions between North and South Korea, thousands of aging North Koreans have been permanently separated from their homeland.

A local’s residence is seen in Abai Village on the evening of on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Kim Yong-jae, 81, holds her dress in the morning in Sokcho, South Korea on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Left: A local’s residence is seen in Abai Village on the evening of Sept. 13, 2023. Right: Kim Yong-jae, 81, holds her dress in the morning in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 14, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Yong-jae, 82, left, and her friend, Kwon Gye-soon, 70, watch the TV with news about North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un and Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in Kim’s home in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Kim Yong-jae, 82, left, and her friend, Kwon Gye-soon, 70, watch the news of a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kim’s home in Abai Village on Sept. 12, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Old photos of Kim Yong-jae’s mother, left, and grandmother, sit in a frame at Kim’s home in Sokcho, South Korea on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Old photos of Kim Yong-jae’s mother (left) and grandmother sit in a frame at Kim’s home in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Yong-jae, 82, peels garlic in her home in Sokcho, South Korea on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Kim Yong-jae, 82, peels garlic in her home in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 9, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Yong-jae, 82, sits as she rides Gaetbae ferry while visitors take photos around her in Sokcho, South Korea on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Kim Yong-jae, 82, sits as she rides the Gaetbae ferry while visitors take photos around her in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 17, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon

One such individual is Kim Yong Jae, who has resided in Abai Village since 1951, when she was 10 years old. Having fled the north during the war with her mother and grandmother, Kim mainly views Abai Village as her home and, despite the passing of many of her friends and seeing her children relocate to larger cities, she says she finds solace and comfort within the confines of the village.

Kim spends most of her days shopping, prepping seafood side dishes (banchan) for her friends, seeing neighbors and playing with her Nanta drum group.

As she thinks about her life before the war, she remembers the abundance and comfort she experienced. Her father's employment in the railway industry provided financial stability and a comfortable life. She reminisces about her beautiful home and the numerous relatives who frequently visited her family.

Others, such as Jun Sook-ja, Kim Kim Chul-hwan and Lee Geum-soon, have found ways to pass time on the village, whether it's volunteering to clean the island, prepping dishes for their families and friends or playing Hwatu, a traditional Korean gambling game. As the only ones still alive from the north, they are familiar with each other and consider one another like family.

Kim Il-dong walks in his alleyway in Abai village in Sokcho, South Korea on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kim Il-dong walks in his alleyway in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 16, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Il-dong, left, and his friend Kim Chul-hwan sit together at Il-dong’s home in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Kim Il-dong (left) and his friend, Kim Chul-hwan, sit together at Il-dong’s home in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 11, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
Kim Chul-hwan, 85, shaves while sitting in his room at his home in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Kim left North Korea when he was 13 years old and has been displaced from his home for the past 70 years. He has lived in Abai Village since 1953.

Kim Chul-hwan, 85, shaves while sitting in his room at his home in Abai Village on Sept. 10, 2023. Kim left North Korea when he was 13 and has been displaced for the past 70 years, living in the village since 1953. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
An aerial view of Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Photographs by Hannah Yoon

An aerial view of Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2023. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon
A group of friends, all seniors displaced from North Korea when they were young, sit together to play Go-Stop, a Korean card game, in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Friends Lee Hwa-ja, left, Lim Joeng-ok, Lee Geum-soon, and Choi Gi-hwal, all lived in the northern provinces of Korea before the country was divided. All of them fled with their family members to escape the war, thinking they would eventually go back home when the war ended. In 1953, the war ended but the demilitarized zone was established, which meant anyone in the south was not allowed to go to the north. Abai Village where refugees settled believing the would go back since it was located close to the northern provinces.

A group of friends, all seniors displaced from North Korea when they were young, play Go-Stop, a Korean card game, in Abai Village Sept. 10, 2023. Lee Hwa-ja (from left), Lim Joeng-ok, Lee Geum-soon and Choi Gi-hwal all lived in Korea's northern provinces before the country was divided. All fled with their families to escape the war, thinking they would eventually return home when the war ended. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon

Until the late 1980s, Abai Village boasted the highest concentration of resettled North Koreans in South Korea. Presently, the largest group of displaced North Koreans reside in Seoul, while Abai Village has evolved into a cultural tourist destination.

Now, the generation that once knew and experienced a unified Korea is gradually transitioning into a historical chapter of the country. Abai Village's transformation has left behind minimal remnants of its original character. Among the small tin-roofed homes, you can find coffee shops, bakeries, a quiet beach and a relatively small restaurant scene all serving similar dishes — North Korean cold noodles with spicy pollock and various squid dishes.

For North Koreans who have relocated to the south, the legacy of the war persists as a deeply personal matter. This legacy encompasses a myriad of emotions, including different opportunities, loss, growth and a profound sense of yearning for the life they knew up north.

Jun Sook-ja, 91, left, sits at a restaurant in Abai Village in Sokcho, South Korea as tourists walk by on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Abai Village is currently a tourist spot known for being a village of displaced people from North Korea who settled here after the Korean War.

Jun Sook-ja, 91 (left), sits at a restaurant in Abai Village as tourists walk by on Sept. 9, 2023. The village has become a tourist destination known for being a village of displaced people who settled here after the Korean War. Hannah Yoon hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah Yoon

This project was supported by the National Geographic Society Grant.

Hannah Yoon is a documentary photographer based in Philadelphia, Pa. You can see more of her work on her website, hannahyoon.com,  or on Instagram at @hanloveyoon.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR