Russians Slide To Gold, U.S. Takes Bronze In 4-Man Bobsled

"In the third heat, [Russian bobsled pilot Alexander] Zubkov separated himself from [the] field, Latvia-1 pilot Oskars Melbardis stayed in second and USA-1 pilot Steve Holcomb leapfrogged Germany-1 pilot Maximilian Arndt and that's how the podium stacked – with impressive history made."

"Zubkov won in a four-heat time of 3 minutes, 40.60 seconds, becoming just the sixth person to win four-man and two-man gold in the same Olympics."

"Melbardis missed out – by nine-hundredths of a second – on giving Latvia its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history, but he will take silver, and Holcomb, who held off Russia-2 pilot Alexander Kasjanov by three-hundredths of a second, snuck in for bronze."