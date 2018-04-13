Accessibility links

Invisibilia: Punks Policing Their Own : The Record When someone in your community transgresses, do you banish them? Purge them in an attempt to make the community safer for everyone?
Warning: This episode contains obscenities and descriptions of sex and violence.

A lot of communities today are taking a hard stand against sexual harassment and assault. Using social media shaming, ostracism, professional excommunication, whatever punishment is painful enough to shift the moral code by brute force. Through one incident in the Richmond Virginia hardcore punk scene, Hanna Rosin, co-host of NPR's Invisibilia, chronicles a social media callout and asks what pain can accomplish.

