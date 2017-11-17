Accessibility links

Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country : The Salt Germany, already feeling the results of climate change, is hosting U.N. climate talks this week. One scientist there said they couldn't be making red wine this good without climate change.
NPR logo

Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country

Listen · 3:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564099490/564752499" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country
The Salt

The Salt

What's On Your Plate

Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country

Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country

Listen · 3:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564099490/564752499" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Morning Edition

Daniella Cheslow

Germany, already feeling the results of climate change, is hosting U.N. climate talks this week. One scientist there said they couldn't be making red wine this good without climate change.

The Salt

The Salt

What's On Your Plate