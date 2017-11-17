Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country : The Salt Germany, already feeling the results of climate change, is hosting U.N. climate talks this week. One scientist there said they couldn't be making red wine this good without climate change.
Climate Change Unlocks Possibilities In German Wine Country
Germany, already feeling the results of climate change, is hosting U.N. climate talks this week. One scientist there said they couldn't be making red wine this good without climate change.