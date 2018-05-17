Accessibility links
Frozen Food Fan? As Sales Rise, Studies Show Frozen Produce Is As Healthy As Fresh : The Salt The uptick is new after a multi-year sales slump. Among the benefits of frozen produce: it packs as much nutrition as fresh, but with less waste if you don't eat it right away.
Frozen Food Fan? As Sales Rise, Studies Show Frozen Produce Is As Healthy As Fresh

What's On Your Plate

The uptick is new after a multi-year sales slump. Among the benefits of frozen produce: it packs as much nutrition as fresh, but with less waste if you don't eat it right away.

