Hot Pot, Curry And Sushi: How America Celebrated Thanksgiving
Last week, I asked people of color to share photos and stories of their multicultural Thanksgivings. And dang — y'all delivered! On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, we received over 1,500 submissions to the call out.
A Vietnamese-American shared the black wood ear mushrooms about to be stuffed into spring rolls. An Indian-American shared a silver platter of vegetarian stews and curries. A Korean-American shared her table, covered in sushi, kimbap and mandu — plus mashed potatoes, of course!
That's just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready to drool (and crave Thanksgiving all over again) with these colorful meals from across America.
Our Bangladeshi family gets together to eat for the holidays. Yesterday we had a family brunch at a local restaurant (support small businesses 💪🏼) followed by a potluck dinner. • • Featured: turkey curry with hathkhora, chicken biryani topped with boiled eggs, falooda, mac & cheese, and salad with Thai chili peppers. • • Not featured: sweet potato wedges, flan, green beans, baked corn, baked chicken, strawberry cream bread, brownie bites, key lime pie. • • #foodcoma #MyPOCThanksgiving #NPR #BangladeshiAmerican #AmericanMuslim #familyfoodfun
Thanksgiving for my family is a day for us to give thanks to those before us, drink and eat well. We combine traditional American food with Cambodian/Asian dishes 🇰🇭🇺🇸 *we also had a few Mediterranean dishes 😅 . . . Last couple of days hasn't been easily but I'm glad to have amazing, loving and supportive family 😭 ❤🙏 #whenyourflightisdelayed eat #ceviche #arrozchaufa #mypocthanksgiving
It’s all about variety! Here’s my Asian American Thanksgiving feast 🤤 I’m thankful for the wonderful people in my life. P.S. I looove sitting at the kids table! #MyPOCthanksgiving . . #foodstagram #thanksgiving #thankfulthursday #thankful #asianamerica #foodstories #foodwriter #foodphotography #writersofinstagram #readerwritereater #chinesefood #sangabrielvalley #626eats #thanksgiving2018 #getinmybelly #kidstable #asianamerican #storyteller #storytelling #rice #calamari #shakenbeef #chowmein #tea #🍚 #lazysusan #LAeats #losangeles #flatlayfood
In addition to the Turkey, stuffing, ...etc. our holiday wouldn’t be complete without “Yao Mei Fan”, a savory sticky rice dish baked in lotus leaves, carried through four generations in the US, from the old country. #AmericanThanksgiving #ImmigrantTraditions #thisisamerica #MyPOCThanksgiving
#mypocthanksgiving For thanksgiving we had 🇻🇪Venezuelan Holiday food and a turkey to mix it up, no stuffing or cranberry sauce. We had hallacas (Venezuelan pasteles), ham, pan de jamón🥖 (ham bread), potato/apple salad, quesillo (flan like desert), and ponche de crema🍾 (like eggnog but without eggs). #hallacas are so hard to make that they are only made once a year during the holiday season in Venezuela. They are filled with different meats, olives, raisins, capers, and pickled vegetables and wrapped on a plantain leaf. Thank you @neidarey for all your hard work. They were delicious.
#MyPOCThanksgiving It's just my mom and I here and she always works on Thanksgiving in the 3 years we've been here because we need the double pay on holiday.— denise (@dandenzkie) November 25, 2018
I just get invited to other filipino households. They made turkey and ham, but the sapin-sapin had my heart ❤ pic.twitter.com/ew6TGXiK7V
3/4 of this plate was made by me 😏 #MyPOCThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/bmTJGVQL8T— Sandra Pons (@SandraPons) November 23, 2018
My mom's salvadoran-style turkey is the best #MyPOCThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/5j6BPjPVi8— Sndy (@pistolitabumbum) November 23, 2018