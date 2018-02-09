Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony, In Photos

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
More than 1,200 people, including 1,000 residents of Gangwon Province, form the shape of a dove out of candlelight during the opening ceremony.
Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Beginning with fireworks and ending with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Pyeongchang's Winter Olympics opening ceremony, called "Peace in Motion," took place Friday evening amid gusts of wind and frigid temperatures.
Watching inside the Olympic stadium was a crowd of more than 30,000 — including South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, who shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vice President Mike Pence sat nearby.
In the parade of nations — 92 are taking part in these Olympics — American luger Erin Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, served as Team USA's flag-bearer. A unified Korean team marched together under a unification flag. But many thought Pita Taufatofua — who competed in taekwondo in Rio's Summer Games and is in Pyeongchang to compete in cross-country skiing — stole the show by reprising his bare-chested appearance as flag-bearer for Tonga.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Spectators watch fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Matthias Hangst; Gregory Bull; Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Top: Performers with candles; a makeup artist applies glitter to a performer backstage. Bottom: Dancers perform inside a tiger.
Matthias Hangst; Gregory Bull; Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim performs before lighting the Olympic cauldron.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
North and South Korean athletes enter together under the Korean unification flag during the parade of athletes.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Patrick Semansky/AP
Kim Yo Jong (left), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Patrick Semansky/AP
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
The crowd stands amongst lights.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
David J. Phillip/AP
South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim kindles the Olympic flame.
David J. Phillip/AP
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
A firework display during the opening ceremony.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Lars Baron; Jonathan Nackstrand; Frank Fife;Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Fire displays light up the opening ceremony before the Olympic cauldron (bottom left) is kindled.
Lars Baron; Jonathan Nackstrand; Frank Fife;Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Jae C. Hong/AP
Pita Taufatofua, who competed in taekwondo in the 2016 Rio Olympics and will compete in cross-country skiing in Pyeongchang, carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Martin Bureau/AFP; Richard Heathcote; Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Performers entertain the crowd during the opening ceremony.
Martin Bureau/AFP; Richard Heathcote; Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Some 20,000 fireworks were set off during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Stadium.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
