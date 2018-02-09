Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony, In Photos

Enlarge this image toggle caption Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Beginning with fireworks and ending with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Pyeongchang's Winter Olympics opening ceremony, called "Peace in Motion," took place Friday evening amid gusts of wind and frigid temperatures.

Watching inside the Olympic stadium was a crowd of more than 30,000 — including South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, who shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vice President Mike Pence sat nearby.

In the parade of nations — 92 are taking part in these Olympics — American luger Erin Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, served as Team USA's flag-bearer. A unified Korean team marched together under a unification flag. But many thought Pita Taufatofua — who competed in taekwondo in Rio's Summer Games and is in Pyeongchang to compete in cross-country skiing — stole the show by reprising his bare-chested appearance as flag-bearer for Tonga.

toggle caption Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Matthias Hangst; Gregory Bull; Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

toggle caption Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Semansky/AP Patrick Semansky/AP

toggle caption Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption David J. Phillip/AP

toggle caption Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Lars Baron; Jonathan Nackstrand; Frank Fife;Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

toggle caption Jae C. Hong/AP

toggle caption Martin Bureau/AFP; Richard Heathcote; Matthias Hangst/Getty Images