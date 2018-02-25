Pyeongchang Olympics: Closing Ceremony Ends Biggest Winter Games Ever

Enlarge this image toggle caption Christian Hartmann/REUTERS Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

The Winter Olympics closes the door on the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, with a big party and a last farewell from the 2,920 athletes who competed on ice and snow in South Korea. The number of athletes set a new record; so did the number of nations — 92 – they represented in South Korea.

Pyeongchang organizers promise that the Olympic Stadium, which seats 35,000, will be "filled with the roar of compliments and the applause of friendship."

The ceremony started at 8 p.m. on Sunday night in South Korea – 6 a.m. ET Sunday in the U.S. It began with a segment called "Countdown: Dream for Tomorrow," featuring performers paying tribute to the athletes.

Even as it celebrates the achievements of the past three weeks, the ceremony also looks ahead to Japan: Tokyo is slated to host the Summer Olympics in 2020.

At Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, the order of entry will be the same as in the opening ceremony, when the U.S. entered the Olympic Stadium 26th.

Visiting delegations are ordered according to the alphabet of the host nation. The host delegation always enters last; as before, the South and North Korean contingents are marching under a united Korea flag – white, with a blue image of the peninsula on it.

Team USA follows countries whose names begin with "M" — so, after Malta and Mongolia – and before the Bs, such as Bermuda and Belgium.

Ceremony Program Guide and Timeline:

Opening Acts: First 16 minutes

It all starts with a montage of the achievements and notable moments of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, in a four-minute video piece.

Then, the Korean national flag and anthem are presented (6 minutes)

The Light of Harmony ensues: a six-minute meditation and celebration of hallyu — the "Korean Wave" that represents the country's progress on the international economic and cultural scene in recent decades.

In this section, guitarist Yang Taehwan, 13, plays a variation on "Winter" from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

And then, from the program:

"On the sloped stage reflecting the image of a guitar, loop dancers perform a mesmerising dance that defies gravity. Geomungo players perform together with the band Jambinai. Korean dancers present a modern interpretation of a traditional dance while a solo dancer performs Spring Dance of Nightingale."

... which leads, as it often does, to "The Light of Harmony and Solidarity: The lighting of the Prayer Pagoda unites everyone in the spirit of harmony and solidarity."

This section of the ceremony will also feature a unique musical instrument called the geomungo, which dates to the 4th century.

From the program guide:

"The round front plate of the instrument represents the sky, and the flat bottom part represents the earth; the instrument's five Notes — gung, sang, gak, chi, and wu — symbolize the Five Elements. It has been traditionally played from a sitting position, but now it can be played from a standing position. Made of paulownia wood with twisted silk strings, the geomungo used in the Closing Ceremony are also carved with the traditional arabesque design."

Parade of Nations

Starting 16 minutes into the program, the Parade of Nations celebrates the athletes who competed and tried to live their dreams over the past 17 days.

The oldest athlete at these Olympics: Canadian curler Cheryl Bernard, 51. The youngest: Chinese halfpipe skier Wu Meng, 15.

We Return to Cultural Programming at this time

When we reach 36 minutes into the program, we embark on "A Journey to Remember."

This portion of the event continues a tradition that started at the Rio 2016 Games, of providing a moment for everyone present to remember those who cannot join us.

In the Korean version, there are three sections:

"Turtle and Kkoktu: Along with kkoktu puppets, the Turtle embarks on a journey across life and death. With the Turtle in the middle of the procession, the kkoktu puppets holding dandelions enter first, and they are followed by the dancing kkoktu puppets.

"The Time Tunnel: The Turtle journeys through the Time Tunnel, the boundary between life and death.

"Eternal Remembrance: The kkoktu puppets dance and bid farewell to the Turtle who is on his way to the heavens. Soon, the Turtle flies free into the sky."