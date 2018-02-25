Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony, In Photos

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Artists perform near the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony. "Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics concluded Sunday evening in South Korea. The closing ceremony saw fewer athletes than the opening event 17 days ago — some Olympians have already gone home — but didn't stint on pageantry, K-pop and expressions of hope for peace between the two Koreas.
Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (left), his wife Kim Jung-sook (second left), Ivanka Trump (second right) and North Korean Gen. Kim Yong Chol (back right) attend the closing ceremony.
Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump, daughter of the U.S. president, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sat near a visiting North Korean general, Kim Yong Chol, believed to be a former spy chief, whose delegation had earlier been met with a sit-in by conservative South Korean lawmakers near the border crossing.
"Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories. Athletes, you are true champions," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president. "The seed of peace you have planted here in Pyeongchang will grow as a big tree in the not-distant future. The hope and aspirations of South and North Korean athletes together with cheerleaders will definitely serve as a cornerstone of the unification of the Korean Peninsula."
Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world. You have shown how sport builds bridges."
With the Olympic flame extinguished in Pyeongchang, the torch has been passed to Beijing. In 2022, the Chinese capital will host the next Winter Games. In the meantime, we have the Summer Olympics to look forward to in Tokyo in 2020.
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France march in the Parade of Athletes.
Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Flags are projected on the stands as athletes enter the stadium.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Performers hold LED balls.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Tongan cross country skier Pita Taufatofua (left) once again marched bare-chested in frigid temperatures, and met onstage with China's silver medalist snowboarder Liu Jiayu and U.S. gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.
Charlie Riedel/AP
A dance performance took place.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
K-pop star CL helped close out the ceremony.
Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks are set off.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Four-time Olympian Arianna Fontana of Italy, celebrating in the Parade of Athletes, won gold, silver and bronze in Pyeongchang.
Florian Choblet/AFP/Getty Images
The Olympic flame is extinguished amid fireworks.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
North Koreans and South Koreans wave their countries' flags.
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Dancers perform in Pyeongchang.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
France's biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (center), who won three gold medals in Pyeongchang, poses for a selfie with athletes and volunteers during the closing ceremony.
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
The Olympic flame is extinguished in the cauldron.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Members of Olympic Athletes from Russia walk in the Parade of Athletes during the closing ceremony.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Drones light up the sky in the shape of Soohorang, the white tiger Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games mascot.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Performers deliver a South Korean flag.
