Accessibility links

Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony, In Photos : The Torch The flame is extinguished and the torch is passed to Beijing, host of the next Winter Games.
NPR logo Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony, In Photos
The Torch

The Torch

NPR's Olympics Coverage

Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony, In Photos

Enlarge this image

Artists perform near the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony. "Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Artists perform near the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony. "Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics concluded Sunday evening in South Korea. The closing ceremony saw fewer athletes than the opening event 17 days ago — some Olympians have already gone home — but didn't skimp on pageantry, K-pop and expressions of hope for peace between the two Koreas.

Enlarge this image

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (from left), his wife Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump and North Korean Gen. Kim Yong Chol (back right) attend the closing ceremony. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (from left), his wife Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump and North Korean Gen. Kim Yong Chol (back right) attend the closing ceremony.

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the U.S. president, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sat near a visiting North Korean general, Kim Yong Chol, believed to be a former spy chief, whose delegation had earlier been met with a sit-in by conservative South Korean lawmakers near the border crossing.

"Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories. Athletes, you are true champions," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president. "The seed of peace you have planted here in Pyeongchang will grow as a big tree in the not-distant future. The hope and aspirations of South and North Korean athletes together with cheerleaders will definitely serve as a cornerstone of the unification of the Korean Peninsula."

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world. You have shown how sport builds bridges."

With the Olympic flame extinguished in Pyeongchang, the torch has been passed to Beijing. In 2022, the Chinese capital will host the next Winter Games. In the meantime, we have the Summer Olympics to look forward to in Tokyo in 2020.

Although some athletes had already gone home, the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics didn't skimp on pageantry or celebration. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France march in the parade of athletes. Their music choices for their routines drew a lot of attention from the media and on YouTube. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France march in the parade of athletes. Their music choices for their routines drew a lot of attention from the media and on YouTube.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Flags of the participating nations are projected onto the stands as athletes enter the stadium. Unlike in the opening ceremony, there is no specific order for procession as all athletes come together. Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Flags of the participating nations are projected onto the stands as athletes enter the stadium. Unlike in the opening ceremony, there is no specific order for procession as all athletes come together.

Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

As part of the ceremony, 400 performers come in holding LED balls, followed by giant balloons that refer to the globe. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

As part of the ceremony, 400 performers come in holding LED balls, followed by giant balloons that refer to the globe.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua (left) once again marched bare-chested in frigid weather and met onstage with China's silver medalist snowboarder Liu Jiayu and U.S. bronze medalist skier Lindsey Vonn. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua (left) once again marched bare-chested in frigid weather and met onstage with China's silver medalist snowboarder Liu Jiayu and U.S. bronze medalist skier Lindsey Vonn.

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

The ceremony began with a montage of the achievements and notable moments of the Winter Games. Other moments included a dance performance. Charlie Riedel/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charlie Riedel/AP

The ceremony began with a montage of the achievements and notable moments of the Winter Games. Other moments included a dance performance.

Charlie Riedel/AP
Enlarge this image

According to the ceremony guide, K-pop singer CL performed "The Baddest Female," "representing passion and the venturing spirit," and 2NE1's hit song " 'I Am the Best' to convey the message that everyone is a winner." Natacha Pisarenko/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Natacha Pisarenko/AP

According to the ceremony guide, K-pop singer CL performed "The Baddest Female," "representing passion and the venturing spirit," and 2NE1's hit song " 'I Am the Best' to convey the message that everyone is a winner."

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Enlarge this image

The two-hour ceremony, featuring fireworks, started at 8 p.m. on Sunday in South Korea – 6 a.m. ET Sunday in the U.S. Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images

The two-hour ceremony, featuring fireworks, started at 8 p.m. on Sunday in South Korea – 6 a.m. ET Sunday in the U.S.

Francois Xavier-Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Four-time Olympian Arianna Fontana of Italy donned the gold, silver and bronze medals she won in the short track speedskating events in Pyeongchang. David Ramos/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Ramos/Getty Images

Four-time Olympian Arianna Fontana of Italy donned the gold, silver and bronze medals she won in the short track speedskating events in Pyeongchang.

David Ramos/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

The Olympic flame of the 2018 Winter Olympics is extinguished amid fireworks at the closing ceremony. The next Winter Games will be held in 2022 in Beijing. Florian Choblet/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Florian Choblet/AFP/Getty Images

The Olympic flame of the 2018 Winter Olympics is extinguished amid fireworks at the closing ceremony. The next Winter Games will be held in 2022 in Beijing.

Florian Choblet/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

North Koreans and South Koreans walk side by side. Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world." Natacha Pisarenko/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Natacha Pisarenko/AP

North Koreans and South Koreans walk side by side. Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world."

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Enlarge this image

An elaborate, illuminated performance celebrates the Winter Games' next site, Beijing, complete with an appearance by skating pandas. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

An elaborate, illuminated performance celebrates the Winter Games' next site, Beijing, complete with an appearance by skating pandas.

Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

French biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (center), who won three gold medals in Pyeongchang, poses for a selfie with athletes and volunteers during the closing ceremony. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

French biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (center), who won three gold medals in Pyeongchang, poses for a selfie with athletes and volunteers during the closing ceremony.

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

The Olympic flame is extinguished in the cauldron. But Olympics fans will have to wait just over two years for another fix — the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

The Olympic flame is extinguished in the cauldron. But Olympics fans will have to wait just over two years for another fix — the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Members of Olympic Athletes from Russia teams parade in. The athletes had to compete under a neutral flag after the nation's official team was banned from the games. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Members of Olympic Athletes from Russia teams parade in. The athletes had to compete under a neutral flag after the nation's official team was banned from the games.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Drones light up the sky in the shape of Soohorang, the white tiger Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games mascot. The winning athletes were given plush tigers in Soohorang's image. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Drones light up the sky in the shape of Soohorang, the white tiger Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games mascot. The winning athletes were given plush tigers in Soohorang's image.

Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Performers deliver a South Korean flag. Organizers had promised that the Olympic Stadium would be "filled with the roar of compliments and the applause of friendship." Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Performers deliver a South Korean flag. Organizers had promised that the Olympic Stadium would be "filled with the roar of compliments and the applause of friendship."

Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Clarification Feb. 25, 2018

A caption in a previous version of this story described Lindsey Vonn as a gold medalist. Although she won a gold medal in a previous Olympics, she took home bronze in Pyeongchang.

The Torch

The Torch

NPR's Olympics Coverage