Accessibility links

Top Stories: Trump Meets With Duterte; Latest On Mueller Russia Probe : The Two-Way Also: A Saudi coalition will ease a blockade on Yemen; U.S. Democrats attend the climate summit in Germany; and a federal jury resumes work in the conspiracy trial of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).
NPR logo Top Stories: Trump Meets With Duterte; Latest On Mueller Russia Probe
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Morning roundup

Top Stories: Trump Meets With Duterte; Latest On Mueller Russia Probe

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Strong Quake Hits Near Iran-Iraq Border, Killing More Than 200.

— Human Rights Barely Registers In Meeting Between Trump, Philippines' Duterte.

— Is A Corporate Tax Cut What The Economy Really Needs Right Now?

— Mueller Russia Probe Moves Into The White House And GOP's Math Problem On Taxes.

And here are more early headlines:

Democrats Draw Attention At U.N. Climate Conference. (Politico)

Report: Syria Allegedly Starving Civilians To Force Surrender. (Amnesty International)

Saudi Coalition To Ease, But Not Lift, Yemen Blockade. (VOA)

North Korean Soldier Shot While Defecting To South Korea. (Yonhap)

Eight Afghan Police Reportedly Killed In Western Province. (AP)

French Review Security, 2 Years After Paris Attacks. (Reuters)

Menendez Jury Resumes Work With New Member. (NJ.com)

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR