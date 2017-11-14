Rand Paul Returns To Senate After Being Injured In Attack By Kentucky Neighbor

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Sen. Rand Paul, who was allegedly tackled by a neighbor at his Kentucky home earlier this month causing him to break several ribs, returned to the Senate Monday for the first time since the attack.

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

He has also hired a personal injury attorney, evidently with the possibility of pressing charges.

As we reported previously, the GOP lawmaker described the attack, which allegedly involved the neighbor, Rene Boucher, 59, tackling Paul from behind, as "an unfortunate event." The attack occurred at Paul's Bowling Green, Ky., home. Boucher, who is a medical doctor like Paul, has been charged with fourth-degree assault.

Paul returned to the floor of the Senate on Monday, casting votes with his arms at his side, The Associated Press reports.

He declined to answer questions from reporters about the assault, but tweeted: "While I'm still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks."

USA Today reports Monday that Paul has hired Thomas N. Kerrick, a personal injury lawyer, in the wake of the incident and Kerrick's firm has confirmed the hiring.

Matthew J. Baker, an attorney for Boucher, who is a registered Democrat, has described the episode an "unfortunate occurrence" between the neighbors of 17 years and insists that it "has absolutely nothing to do with either's politics or political agenda."

As NPR's Bill Chappell wrote last week: