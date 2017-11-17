Accessibility links

Senators: Kushner Didn't Disclose Emails On WikiLeaks, 'Russian Overture' : The Two-Way Top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking President Trump's son-in-law and adviser to turn over communications with WikiLeaks and emails pertaining to a "Russian backdoor overture."
NPR logo Senators: Kushner Didn't Disclose Emails On WikiLeaks, 'Russian Overture'
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

America

Senators: Kushner Didn't Disclose Emails On WikiLeaks, 'Russian Overture'

Enlarge this image

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington in September. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Brandon/AP

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington in September.

Alex Brandon/AP

Senior White House adviser and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kushner, failed to hand over to Senate investigators emails concerning contacts with WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture," according to a letter sent by two senior lawmakers.

The letter, released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and its ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, says Kushner failed to turn over "September 2016 email communications to Mr. Kushner concerning WikiLeaks" and other emails pertaining to a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite."

Politics

Kushner Insists He Did Not Collaborate With Russian Officials

The lawmakers said they were seeking the documents that were "known to exist" from other witnesses in the investigation.

Jared Kushner Used Private Email In Trump Administration, Lawyer Confirms

The Two-Way

Jared Kushner Used Private Email In Trump Administration, Lawyer Confirms

"We appreciate your voluntary cooperation with the committee's investigation, but the production appears to have been incomplete," the letter, sent to Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said. "It appears your search may have overlooked several documents."

Those overlooked documents also included unspecified phone records, according to The New York Times.

In a statement on Thursday, Lowell said he and his client had provided the committee "with all relevant documents that had to do with Mr. Kushner's calls, contacts or meetings with Russians during the campaign and transition, which was the request."

"We also informed the committee we will be open to responding to any additional requests and that we will continue to work with White House Counsel for any responsive documents from after the inauguration," Lowell said.

Donald Trump Jr. Had Direct Contact With WikiLeaks During Campaign

The Two-Way

Donald Trump Jr. Had Direct Contact With WikiLeaks During Campaign

The WikiLeaks emails from September 2016 would coincide with Twitter messages exchanged between the radical transparency organization and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son. U.S. officials believe that WikiLeaks acted as a conduit for emails from the Democratic National Committee and senior Democratic officials that were hacked by Russia.

Sessions Testifies As Trump Jr. Messages With WikiLeaks Become Public

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections. And less than a month before the election, then-candidate Mike Pence, during an interview on Fox News, specifically denied any contacts between WikiLeaks and the campaign.

The revelation of undisclosed emails comes on the same day that The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena last month "requesting Russia-related documents from more than a dozen top officials."

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR