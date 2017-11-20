Charlie Rose Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Eight Women

The list of prominent men accused of sexual harassment is growing.

Eight women have told The Washington Post that veteran television host Charlie Rose sexually harassed them between the late 1990s and 2011.

Three of the women spoke on the record, revealing their identities, says the Post. Five others spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The Post says that all of the women were between the ages of 21 and 37 at the time of their unwanted encounters; had offered "striking commonalities" in their accounts; and all had confided with friends, family and colleagues about the incidents at the time.

Their allegations of Rose's groping, lewd phone calls and his walking around naked in their presence are laid out in a lengthy article published Monday.

In the immediate aftermath of the Post's report, CBS News announced it is suspending Rose and PBS said that it would halt distribution of his show.

Rose is the second major media news figure to be suspended from work Monday in the face of allegations of sexual improprieties.

The New York Times, earlier in the day, announced that it has suspended one of its star reporters, White House correspondent Glenn Thrush, after several women accused him of unwanted kissing and touching.

The Charlie Rose show airs on PBS. Rose, 75, is also a co-host of CBS This Morning and a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.

The Post reports:

"Most of the women said Rose alternated between fury and flattery in his interactions with them. Five described Rose putting his hand on their legs, sometimes their upper thigh, in what they perceived as a test to gauge their reactions. Two said that while they were working for Rose at his residences or were traveling with him on business, he emerged from the shower and walked naked in front of them. One said he groped her buttocks at a staff party."

In a statement provided to the Post, Rose apologized for his past behavior.

"It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

The Post reports that they found additional female former employees of Rose's who said they had been harassed. About two dozen spoke with the paper on the condition of anonymity.

"Six said they saw what they considered to be harassment, eight said they were uncomfortable with Rose's treatment of female employees, and 10 said they did not see or hear anything concerning. " 'He was always professional with me,' said Eleonore Marchand Mueller, a former assistant of Rose's who worked for him from 2003 to 2005. 'I never witnessed any unprofessional incidents.' "

One woman, Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, described as one of Rose's assistants in the mid-2000s, said that she had reported the talk show host's unwanted advances to Rose's longtime executive producer, Yvette Vega.

For her part, Vega, in a statement to the Post, said she should have protected the young women.