Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes In Philippine Sea, Navy Says

Updated at 4:30 a.m. ET

The Navy says a propeller-driven C-2 Greyhound carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed in the Philippine Sea southeast of Okinawa, Japan. "Personnel recovery" is underway, the Navy says.

In a brief statement, the U.S. 7th Fleet said the C-2, a twin-engine airplane used to ferry personnel to and from aircraft carriers, went down about 2:45 p.m. Japan time (12:45 a.m. ET) while it was en route to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76), which is operating in the region.

It said the Reagan was conducting search-and-rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not yet known, the statement said.

"Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff," it said. The names of crew and passengers were being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the Navy says.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told local reporters that eight people had been recovered, but it wasn't clear whether any or all were found alive, according to The Washington Post. There was no confirmation from the Navy.

The Associated Press adds background: