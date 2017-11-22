8 Recovered After Plane Carrying 11 Crashes In Philippine Sea, Navy Says

Updated at 5:45 a.m. ET

The Navy says eight people have been recovered and are "in good condition" after a propeller-driven C-2 Greyhound carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed in the Philippine Sea southeast of Okinawa, Japan.

"Search and rescue" for the remaining three people is still underway, the Navy says.

In a brief statement, the U.S. 7th Fleet said the C-2, a twin-engine airplane used to ferry personnel to and from aircraft carriers, went down about 2:45 p.m. Japan time (12:45 a.m. ET) while it was en route to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76), which is operating in the region.

By 3:23 p.m. local time, eight people were recovered. The 7th Fleet said they were all taken to "USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for medical evaluation and are in good condition at this time."

The cause of the crash is not yet known, the statement said.

"Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff," it said. The names of crew and passengers were being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the Navy says.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera first told local reporters that eight people had been recovered, which was later confirmed by the Navy.

The Associated Press adds background: