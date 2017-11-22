Accessibility links

Top Stories: U.S. Navy Plane Crashes In Pacific; Uber Data Is Hacked : The Two-Way Also: An ex-Bosnian Serb general is convicted of genocide by a U.N. panel; less than half of Puerto Rico has gotten power back weeks after a hurricane; and German police recover stolen Beatles items.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes in Philippine Sea, Navy Says.

— Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Supervises Mueller Probe But He's Also A Witness.

— Uber Data On 57 Million People Stolen In Massive Hack.

— Opposition To Refugee Arrivals Keeps Getting Louder.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Bosnian Serb General Convicted Of Genocide. (New York Times)

More Remains Of Missing U.S. Sergeant Discovered In Niger. (CNN)

Ousted Zimbabwe Official May Become President. (BBC)

Only Half Of Puerto Rico Has Power Back After Hurricane. (StatusPR)

Kuwait's Aging Emir In Hospital After Having A Cold. (Reuters)

Police In Germany Recover Stolen Beatles Memorabilia. (AP)

