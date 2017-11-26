John Conyers Steps Down From Judiciary Committee Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., has announced he is stepping down as ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Conyers conveyed the news in a statement released Sunday by the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The announcement comes roughly a week after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced publicly against the longest-serving member of the House. Those allegations were lodged by a former female employee, who had made a wrongful dismissal complaint against him that was settled two years ago.

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into the incident.

"After careful consideration and In light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," Conyers said in the statement.

"I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics."

