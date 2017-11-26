Accessibility links

John Conyers Steps Down From Judiciary Committee Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims : The Two-Way The Democratic congressman said he'd "step aside" as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee during a probe against him. But he denied the allegations and said he would not resign his seat.
NPR logo John Conyers Steps Down From Judiciary Committee Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

America

John Conyers Steps Down From Judiciary Committee Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Enlarge this image

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month. On Sunday, Conyers announced he would be stepping down from his ranking position on the committee — though he continued to deny sexual misconduct allegations against him. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month. On Sunday, Conyers announced he would be stepping down from his ranking position on the committee — though he continued to deny sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., has announced he is stepping down as ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Conyers conveyed the news in a statement released Sunday by the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The announcement comes roughly a week after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced publicly against the longest-serving member of the House. Those allegations were lodged by a former female employee, who had made a wrongful dismissal complaint against him that was settled two years ago.

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into the incident.

"After careful consideration and In light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," Conyers said in the statement.

"I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics."

This post will be updated.

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR