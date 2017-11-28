Accessibility links

Top Stories: Pope Francis In Myanmar; Consumer Agency In Turmoil : The Two-Way Also: Kenya's president takes the oath of office for a second term; President Trump will visit Capitol Hill today; and the Bali volcano keeps erupting.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— In Myanmar, Pope Calls For Unity And Tolerance, But Doesn't Mention Rohingya.

— Kenya's President Sworn-In For Second Term As Police Quell Unrest.

— Former Top Chinese General Commits Suicide As Corruption Probe Looms.

— What The Upheaval At A Federal Consumer Watchdog Could Mean For Students.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump To Visit GOP Senators On Capitol Hill Today. (USA Today)

Confirmation Hearing Underway For Fed Chair Nominee. (MarketWatch)

Tesla Prepares To Test Huge Battery In Australia. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Uncertainty Over Honduran Presidential Voting Results. (Reuters)

Arkansas Cuts Funding To Planned Parenthood. (AP)

Volcanic Eruption Continues On Bali. (CBS/AP)

