North Korea Apparently Fires Another Missile, After 2 1/2 Month Break Between Tests

Updated at 2:48 p.m. ET

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile, according to reports from South Korea's Yonhap news service. It's the first missile launch since mid-September, when Pyongyang sent a missile over Japan.

Japan's NHK news service, citing Japan's defense ministry, said that the missile potentially fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. That means that unlike the last missile, this one did not pass over Japan.

Further details about the trajectory of the missile fired Tuesday — which might reveal whether the missile had intercontinental capabilities — were not immediately clear.

A Pentagon spokesman would not fully confirm the launch, calling it a "probable" missile launch, NPR's Greg Myre reports.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs Of Staff, however, confirmed the launch of a missile around 3:17 a.m. local time and said the flight is being analyzed, Yonhap reports.

In response to the launch, South Korea's military staged a "precision strike" missile exercise of its own, beginning less than 10 minutes after the North Korean launch began, according to Yonhap.

President Trump was briefed on the situation while the missile was "still in the air," according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The missile was launched during the middle of the night local time, which is unusual — North Korean missile tests normally are held shortly after dawn, as the Washington Post's Anna Fifeld reported this past summer.

The New York Times' Motoko Rich, based in Tokyo, reported on Twitter that Japan's cell phone alert system did not activate to warn citizens about this missile.

North Korea periodically tests missiles as part of its ongoing weapons development programs. There's no indication that this test was a response to any particular political or military event.