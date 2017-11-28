Accessibility links

Trump Wins Opening Round In Legal Battle Over Consumer Watchdog Agency : The Two-Way The White House is seeking to assert control over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created to help people in disputes with big financial firms, after its director resigned.
America

Trump Wins Opening Round In Legal Battle Over Consumer Watchdog Agency

Mick Mulvaney speaks at a news conference after his first day as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday. Jacquelyn Martin/AP hide caption

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Mick Mulvaney speaks at a news conference after his first day as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

A federal court has denied a request for a temporary restraining order sought by an Obama-era appointee seeking to block the Trump administration from assuming control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly is a victory for President Trump, who appointed White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to take charge of the CFPB after the resignation of its previous director, Richard Cordray.

Cordray had attempted to appoint Leandra English, the CFPB's deputy director, as his successor. That move set the stage for a power struggle with the White House over who will run the federal agency designed to represent consumers in disputes with major financial institutions over issues such as credit cards, checking accounts and debt collections. English sued, asking a judge for an order blocking Mulvaney from taking over the CFPB while the case is adjudicated.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who spearheaded the creation of the CFPB, told Reuters earlier that she had "no doubt" there would be an appeal no matter which way Kelly ruled.

