Top Stories: NYC Truck Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty; Bali Airport Reopens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Tampa Police Make Arrest In String Of Murders.

— Suspect In New York Truck Attack Pleads Not Guilty.

— Bali's Airport To Reopen As Volcano Continues To Belch And Rumble.

— Iranian Wrestler Throws Match To Avoid Facing Israeli In Next Round.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Tout Tax Plan On Visit To Missouri. (Bloomberg)

Hawaii To Test Warning Siren After North Korean Missile Launch. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Government Shutdown Looms As No Spending Agreement Reached. (Washington Post)

Pressure On Rep. Conyers To Resign Over Harassment Accusations. (The Hill)

Senate Confirmation Hearing Today For HHS Nominee. (AP)

Bolivian Court Annuls Referendum, Lets Morales Run Again. (BBC)

War Crimes Trial Verdict Expected In 6 Bosnian Croats Accused Of Persecution. (AP)